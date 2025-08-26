Mom who used racial slur in viral video faces jail time over criminal charges

The controversial viral video that showed a Minnesota mother using a racial slur against a black child has led to criminal charges that may mean jail time and a fine.

The video from April shows Shiloh Hendrix defiantly insulting a man who was recording her at a local playground in the city of Rochester and accusing her of being racist against a child. At one point, Hendrix flips off the man and then repeats the N-word several times while clutching her own child.

"He took my son's stuff!" she tells the man who follows her in the park, according to the video.

"You know that's a hate speech?" the man recording says.

"I don't give a s**t!" she responds.

On Tuesday, the Rochester city attorney filed three counts of disorderly conduct against Hendrix. If she's convicted of the misdemeanors, she could face 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

"This was a situation that deeply affected many people, especially our communities of color, and caused real turmoil in our community," Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said. "We acknowledge the lasting impact this incident has had, not only on those directly involved and across our community, but also in the broader conversations happening at the state and national level."

While many critics immediately assailed the woman for her behavior, others jumped to her defense after her side of the story was offered up in a post on GiveSendGo. She claimed that her address and personal details had been leaked online.

"We are taking the proper procedures in order to stay safe from these constant threats," she wrote. "I'm still very frightened, and I don't think I will feel safe until we can escape completely. I am so grateful to all of you who have donated to my family. I never would have imagined that we would be supported to such an extreme."

The campaign raised over $700,000 before it was unpublished. The site said it disabled comments because some had used racist phrases. A separate donation page for the black child and his family raised over $340,000.

In May, the Rochester branch of the NAACP called for charges against Hendrix and offered a list of possible violations that were applicable in the case.

"Even though the law may not change the heart of a heartless adult who traumatized a vulnerable child, it can and must send a strong message — a message that our children have rights to be protected from heartless adults who terrorize and traumatize them," reads a statement from NAACP branch president Wale Elegbede.

"This child, family, and our community deserve justice for the unjustified harm that was brought upon them by this adult woman," he added. "Accountability is the only way to ensure these dangerous habits of hate and abuse are curbed and have no place in Rochester, Minnesota."

