He's alive!! Mitch McConnell spotted at the Capitol

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky returned to the Senate on Monday after a long absence due to his health issues.

The former leader of the Senate had been absent from Congress for three months before the newest session began Monday.

The slim Republican majority in the Senate meant his vote was pivotal toward passing any legislation opposed by the Democrats in the minority.

McConnell said in a statement that his recovery had been "a long and often frustrating process," according to Axios.

"Today, I'll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June," he added. "I'm really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues."

He added that his recovery had been stymied by the "lingering effects" of his bout with polio in childhood.

The slim Republican majority in the Senate meant his vote was pivotal toward passing any legislation opposed by the Democrats in the minority.

"I'm still not quite back to 100%, but I've assured Leader Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors," McConnell added, "I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me."

Reporters posted at McConnell's residence recorded video as the 84-year-old senator left his residence in a wheelchair on his way to the Senate.

In a brief statement at the Capitol, he said he was determined to vote on a farm bill and to punish Russia.

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McConnell is also expected to vote on the nomination of Matthew Byrne to be a district judge in Ohio.

"Elaine and I are very grateful for all the continued well wishes from our fellow Kentuckians, and I’m glad to get back to more of business as usual on their behalf this month," he added.

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