Glenn Beck: There's a reason they don't want you thinking as an individual

The left is determined to divide people into competing groups of oppressors and oppressed — and Christian apologist Frank Turek knows why.

“Marxism is all about the group, whereas Christianity is all about the individual. … That's the focus of the war on reality right now,” Turek tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck.

“They want people to identify everybody by an identity group,” he explains. “‘What identity group are you in?’ And if you are part of that collective, you’re oppressed. And if you’re not, you’re automatically an oppressor.”

“We’re not judging people individually any more,” he says. “We’re judging people by what? Even non-behavioral identity groups that they’re in. ‘Oh, you’re white, Glenn. You’re a bad guy. Oh, you’re a man. You’re a heterosexual. You’re a citizen of the U.S. You’re a Christian, Glenn. You’re an oppressor.’”

“But if you have the opposite qualities, you’re automatically oppressed,” he adds.

“It’s the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob,” Glenn agrees. “You must destroy that God because that’s the personal God. That’s the first personal, and the only personal, God — the one true God.”

“And so all of this — this is why people hate Jews and why they’re trying to get Christians to say, ‘We don’t need to remember that Jesus was a Jew.’ Because if you can get ... yourself away from the Old Testament, now you don’t have the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob any more,” he continues. “And all of that falls apart.”

“You must have that. That’s why there’s this war. Everything boils down to that: the God of the individual,” he adds.

Turek agrees, noting that “it’s also why Marxism dispenses with the individual.”

“They think the state is eternal,” he says.

“Whereas we Christians know the state isn’t eternal,” he continues. “It’s individuals that are eternal, and they’re going to be judged individually.”

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