'He just ran into the wrong person': Video captured brawl between man and a martial arts teacher

A man was arrested by San Francisco police after he allegedly picked a fight with the "wrong person" — a U.S. Marine veteran who is also a martial arts teacher.

The video of the altercation was captured at Crissy Field public park on Sunday by KRON-TV and showed a man brawling with James Hidalgo.

'The guy was a built guy, and he knew that he could intimidate 90% of the people today. ... He just ran into the wrong person.'

Hidalgo spoke to KRON and gave his side of the story, which began when he was simply walking his dog Argis at the beach at about 12:30 p.m.

"I saw this guy being loud; I didn’t pay no mind. I thought he was trying to get someone’s attention,” Hidalgo recalled.

"I said, 'I don’t know what you’re talking about.' Just kind of put my hands up and was like, 'Hey, man, OK, and then he came in and tried to punch me," he added.

The video shows the man punching at Hidalgo while his dog hops around them.

"So then I pinned him down to the ground until the cops got here," Hidalgo said.

He held the man down for a few minutes while bystanders called 911 and the United States Park Police responded. They put both in handcuffs and questioned them.

"According to witnesses, the suspect physically assaulted a stranger. The suspect was arrested," read a statement from the USPP.

The other man was arrested and taken away. Hidalgo said he understood the police had to follow through with their investigation.

"I was in the United States Marine Corps, so I understand that there’s protocol for all this, and you have to let the professionals deal with what they do," he added.

The KRON camera crew was in the area for a different story and just happened to capture the fight as it began.

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Hidalgo was checked by paramedics and released. He said he was glad he had to deal with the man rather than someone else.

"Imagine a nanny with her kid here. What is she going to do? The guy was a built guy, and he knew that he could intimidate 90% of the people today,” Hidalgo said. “He just ran into the wrong person

He said he plans on pressing charges against the suspect, who was not identified.

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