Charlie Kirk reactions showed ‘just how dark some people’s hearts are’

When news broke that Charlie Kirk had been assassinated while speaking on a college campus, British podcaster Zuby was thousands of miles from home, recording podcast interviews in California.

A year later, he can still remember the shock of seeing the reports and reactions flash across television screens and social media feeds — especially the negative ones.

“I couldn’t believe it was real. It kind of felt like a weird dream. Now, reflecting back one year on from that, it’s still incredibly sad. I mean it was a massive loss. I wouldn’t say just for the USA. I wouldn’t say just for the West. I wouldn’t say just for the conservative movement or whatever you want to call it,” Zuby tells BlazeTV host Pat Gray on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“But I think it was a massive loss for the world,” he says.

“And then there was a sort of a secondary wave of upset and anger when you saw some people’s response to it, which just showed just how dark some people’s hearts are,” he recalls.

“It’s one thing for one person to do something awful, but when that happens, and it seems like hundreds of thousands or potentially millions of people may feel like, 'Oh, that was justified,' or whatever. And obviously these people are a minority, but in this day and age of social media, they’re a very loud minority,” he continues.

“It’s not a majority of people who think that that is acceptable. But it’s far more people than it should be,” he adds.

However, because Charlie was largely seen through social media, those disrespecting him in the wake of his assassination simply “see people as avatars.”

“People forget that there’s a living, breathing human being with friends and family and relationships and their own troubles and problems and so on. They just kind of see this avatar,” he tells Gray.

“They’re a liberal, or they’re a progressive, and they don’t like conservatives or they don’t like MAGA or they don’t like Trump or whatever, and they just see whoever’s in that bucket, whoever is in that box, this is how I feel about it right,” he continues.

“They’re just not really rooted in reality,” he adds.

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