'You are our last hope': 9/11 families call on Trump to reveal Saudi Arabia's role in terror attack

A family member of a 9/11 victim used his platform at the 25th anniversary memorial service to ask President Donald Trump to release information kept secret by the "deep state."

The nephew of terror victim Lisa Marie Terry made the plea to the president at Ground Zero Friday and received cheers and applause from many in the audience.

'How can it be 25 years and still we have no justice for the role that Saudi Arabia played in your murder?'

"For 25 years, the deep state has hidden the truth about what happened that day 25 years ago," he said.

"President Trump, you are our last hope," he added. "Release the unredacted files that implicate Saudi Arabia while what's left of the victims' families are still alive to see it!"

Video of his plea was widely circulated on social media.

The government of Saudi Arabia has denied any involvement in the terror attacks that took the lives of 2,977 Americans.

Terry Strada, the national chair of 9/11 Families United for Justice, also spoke out against Saudi Arabia at the ceremony as she remembered her husband, Tom Strada, who died in the attacks.

"How can it be 25 years and still we have no justice for the role that Saudi Arabia played in your murder?" she said after reading her husband's name.

She went on to accuse Saudi Arabia of fomenting "a rancid culture of anti-American terrorism around the globe" and then sending "its agents to support radical Islamist hijackers so they could attack you and all of our loved ones."

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Strada recognized Vice President JD Vance, who was at the ceremony to represent the administration.

"Vice President Vance, thank you for being here today," she said. 'Please carry that message back. Stand with the families. Stand with the survivors. Stand with Americans. As my husband, Tom, would have said, that is always the right thing to do."

Fifteen of the 19 al-Qaeda hijackers on 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia.

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