Outrage erupts at apparent insult from Mamdani during 9/11 ceremony

Democrat New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is under fire after a bizarre decision he made that many took as an insult to 9/11 victims.

The Muslim mayor signed a 9/11 remembrance declaration on Friday, just ahead of the 25th anniversary of the horrific terror attacks that claimed 2,977 American lives.

'The families who lost loved ones on 9/11 have every right to be outraged. On the 25th anniversary, City Hall should be honoring their sacrifice with dignity, not forcing those families to endure yet another insult.'

While no one took issue with the declaration, many were offended when he handed a ceremonial pen to the NYPD commissioner to give to chief counsel Ramzi Kassem.

Kassem had previously acted as legal counsel for Ahmed al-Darbi, a convicted al-Qaeda terrorist whose brother-in-law hijacked the plane that crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11.

New Yorkers and others expressed their anger on social media.

"I sincerely hope the rest of the country understands just how hard it is to be in New York City with this mayor, and especially as we’re approaching this most serious and solemn day for NYC: 9/11," responded Maria Danzilo, a former state Senate candidate.

"He’s laughing at every American patriot who lost someone that day. He’s pissing on everyone who went in to try to save people in the towers. He hates you all," replied one user on the X platform.

"Mamdani handed that guy that pen very f**kin intentionally," said another critic. "It wasn't an oversight or a gaffe, it was a totally intentional signal to the whole city that the worst event in its history doesn't matter to him. He doesn't give a f**k about survivors and he wants everyone to know it."

"It shows exactly where his loyalties truly lie," said Republican Council Member Joann Ariola of the "breathtakingly tone-deaf and disrespectful" stunt.

"The families who lost loved ones on 9/11 have every right to be outraged," she added. "On the 25th anniversary, City Hall should be honoring their sacrifice with dignity, not forcing those families to endure yet another insult."

RELATED: Prominent professor supported Mamdani's socialist scheme — until he became a target

City Hall told Fox News Digital that Kassem was at the ceremony because his team drafted the declaration as Mamdani's legal counsel.

Al-Darbi was sent to Guantanamo Bay on terror charges. He was convicted in 2017 and sent to Saudi Arabia a year later.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!