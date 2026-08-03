Prominent professor supported Mamdani's socialist scheme — until he apparently became a target

A prominent public intellectual is getting stomped out on social media after backing a socialist scheme before it came knocking at his door.

Scott Galloway is a professor and podcaster who agrees with many left-leaning political policies, but he changed his tune after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, allegedly doxxed his address.

'I came out in favor of this tax. He's taken a legitimate source of tax revenue and is turning it into a wanted poster.'

Galloway said he was supportive of the Mamdani plan to jack up taxes on pied-à-terre residences, which are luxury second homes that do not serve as primary residences.

But when Mamdani released a list of these residences that allegedly included Galloway's residence, all of a sudden, Galloway realized that backing a socialist scheme was bad for his personal finances.

"I've been doxxed. I don't know if you've heard, but Mayor Mamdani has decided to release a list of the 950,000 residences with addresses and names that might be eligible for his pied-à-terre tax," claimed Galloway.

"I came out in favor of this tax. He's taken a legitimate source of tax revenue and is turning it into a wanted poster. And the question I would have is, other than trying to identify and imply these people have done something wrong, and then 18 months after a health care CEO was executed in the streets, and then published the list, what is the upside here? Why is he doing this?"

He went on to defend those seeking success in New York City.

"New York is the last place you want to demonize success! The reason people want to move to New York is they think, 'I want to be successful on Broadway, I want to be successful in business, I want to be successful in the arts, and no one's going to get in my f**king way if I am really talented and work hard,'" said Galloway.

"We're going to celebrate it, we're not going to put a big 'R' on your door and say you've done something wrong because you're successful," he added.

Kara Swisher, another prominent liberal, called it "creepy" and "very surveillance" on the same podcast.

Both were mocked and ridiculed by those who see Galloway as receiving a consequence of socialist karma.

"Useful idiots. NEVER help a communist," responded Spencer Pratt.

"The Scott Galloway video is so captivating because it’s one of the rare moments we get to watch a prominent liberal realize the leaders he votes [for] view him as the problem. We’re witnessing the realization happen in real time. Scott, just wait until you understand that violence against the Target List is the whole point," said one account on social media.

RELATED: Mamdani-endorsed candidate deleted extremist posts about seizing property and abolishing police, prisons

"I can't believe this commie guy is doing commie stuff," joked another detractor.

Galloway has been criticized for offering liberal solutions to young males embracing brutish and extremist outlets for feelings of alienation and loneliness.