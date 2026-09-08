Deeply Catholic superhero character will not return to 'X-Men' series, producer reveals

Fans of a popular Catholic superhero character were disappointed to learn that he is not returning to the "X-Men 97" animated series on the Disney Plus platform.

Nightcrawler is a blue-skinned mutant who first appeared in the pages of the "X-Men" comic books in 1975 and quickly became a fan favorite.

'Wagner is extremely religious, and as a man of faith, he believes that sacrificing himself to save his sister's life is the most righteous thing a person could do, which fits his character perfectly.'

The character, whose non-hero name is Kurt Wagner, is also deeply religious and would often refer to his Catholic faith in the comics and live-action adaptations of the superhero comics.

In an emotional climax of the second season of the animated superhero series, the Nightcrawler character sacrifices his life to save that of another superhero.

"I have faith" are his last words.

While most comic-book deaths are not final, the executive producer of the show said that Nightcrawler's death would be permanent.

Eric Lewald told the Direct at the MultiCon convention in Los Angeles that Nightcrawler would not return to the series.

"The finale of Season 2 is very emotional, and it's earned," added Julia Lewald, another executive producer of the show. "It is earned because those are the characters that we've all spent 30 years marinating in and thinking of and loving."

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The Direct entertainment writer Geraldo Amartey explains how the character's Catholic faith is pivotal to explaining his last act in the show.

"It would have been great to see Nightcrawler return in future episodes, but he went out the right way. Wagner is extremely religious, and as a man of faith, he believes that sacrificing himself to save his sister's life is the most righteous thing a person could do, which fits his character perfectly. It is painful to watch Nightcrawler go, but bringing him back would undercut the gravity of his sacrifice and look like a cheap cop-out."

The third season of "X-Men 97" is scheduled for release in 2027.

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