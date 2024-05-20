Disney+ 'X-Men' show has 'nonbinary' character turn into woman and confess his love for Wolverine

The season finale for controversial Disney+ cartoon "X-Men '97" ended with the show's "nonbinary" character professing his love for fan favorite Wolverine. The show's producer had previously stated that the relationship between the two was simply a "buddy" friendship.

The character named Morph, who was confirmed as being portrayed as "nonbinary" before the show's release, stood over an injured Wolverine in the season finale. As the X-Men attempted to stop a world-ending event, Morph chose to stay out of the epic battle in order to stand watch over his wounded compatriot.

Realizing that Wolverine might not overcome his injuries, the character took the opportunity to confess his love to the unconscious hero. In addition, Morph also changed his appearance to that of Jean Grey (the woman Wolverine loves) before making his confession.

"She can’t say it, but I can. I love you, Logan. Stay with me," the gender-transitioning character said, according to Bounding into Comics.

The show's former executive producer Beau DeMayo confirmed following the episode that the scene was meant to be romantic.

"Yes, Morph was confessing romantic feelings for Logan," he wrote on X.

A fan replied to the post and noted that he became suspicious during another scene where Morph changed into Wolverine's brother and brought him beer.

"Yep. That wasn’t an accident," DeMayo responded.

'While it's not surprising, it is wrong and proves that Disney is actively engaging in the culture war and wants to warp the minds of its viewers to believe that wrong is right.'

The character appeared to have been misrepresented by show creators before the launch of the series, who said that "nonbinary" was not what people thought it meant.



In February 2015, DeMayo gave an interview where he initially confirmed the character, which was historically portrayed as an average-looking male, would become "nonbinary."



"This is a lighter take on the character, who is nonbinary and has an interesting buddy relationship with Wolverine," DeMayo said at the time.

The uproar from fans over the change of the character was met by explanations from the creators in which they claimed that "nonbinary" was simply another word for "shape shifter."

"For me, the word ‘nonbinary’ is the same as the word ‘shapeshifter,'" director Larry Houston said. "Every character that can change from one gender to another, or from human to animal, that’s just another word for ‘shapeshifter’ for me."

Writer Julia Lewald chose to scold fans who took issue with the change:

"Did we teach you people nothing? Were you not watching?" she asked. "Did we not figure out how to be nice to each other and how to get along? It’s very odd to feel like we are still dealing with the same issues that we were dealing with 30 years ago. It’s painful," she explained.

Despite the justifications, it appeared that the show's intention all along was to use the "nonbinary" character as a homosexual love story for Wolverine.

"It's not at all surprising that DeMayo, Disney, and Marvel would put Wolverine and Morph in a sodomitic relationship," said John F. Trent, editor for That Park Place.

"DeMayo made it abundantly clear the show he pitched was about him inserting his 'identity' as a gay black man into the X-Men. While it's not surprising, it is wrong and proves that Disney is actively engaging in the culture war and wants to warp the minds of its viewers to believe that wrong is right," Trent added.



DeMayo was fired a little more than a week before the show premiered, with a series of controversial acts garnering criticism from all sides of the cultural aisle.



In 2023, he reportedly announced he was deleting his Twitter account after coming under fire for allegedly whitewashing a character named Sunspot, a Brazilian who appeared to be tan in earlier versions. DeMayo faced criticism for casting actor Gui Agustini in the role, even though he is Brazilian.

DeMayo, who is also reportedly a gay black man, allegedly posted shirtless photos of himself online and operated what has been described as a non-explicit account on the site OnlyFans, which is known for pornography.

Marvel had no comment on the matter, and DeMayo went silent, taking his Instagram account offline, the Hollywood Reporter noted.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

