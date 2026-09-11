'Whoa': Black CBS reporter STUNNED by new info about lone Lindsay Clancy juror who defied the mob

The national debate over criminal responsibility and postpartum depression got somewhat derailed after the jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial revealed more details about the lone holdout.

The defense never denied that Clancy strangled her three young children to death in the case that caused a nationwide battle. The defense argued that she sought help for mental illness and postpartum depression but did not get the treatment she needed.

'For people who revel in identity politics, they certainly fit the most awful stereotypes of white liberals.'

There were nine women and three men on the jury. One lone juror, a male, held out against the 11 others who wanted to acquit Clancy of the charges by reason of insanity.

Some jurors have gone to the public to plead their case that the lone juror was obstinate and refused to listen to the others, but their arguments have only led to more support for the holdout.

An interview with one juror in the case led to the revelation that the holdout was a black man.

On "CBS Mornings," juror Paula Devlin was asked by Gayle King to describe the racial makeup of the jury, and Devlin revealed that only one member was not white.

"One person of color. Was the person of color a woman or a man?" asked King.

"A man," she replied.

"A man. Is the holdout juror a black man?" she asked.

"Yes," Devlin said.

"A black man is the holdout juror?" King repeated.

"Yes," Devlin said.

"Whoa. I have to sit with that for just a second," King replied.

Video of King's stunned reaction was posted to social media.

Devlin went on to say that two jurors initially believed Clancy was guilty, two were undecided, and eight said she was not guilty.

She believes that the lone juror felt personally attacked, and for that reason, he refused to go along with the rest of the jurors after they deliberated and 11 were ready to find Clancy not guilty.

Critics online saw the irony in the demographic revelation.

"The liberal white women who tried to lecture him and shame him into acquiescing literally knew better than him," said one critic.

"Holy heck, for people who revel in identity politics, they certainly fit the most awful stereotypes of white liberals."

"This is AMAZING! Why didn't the black man listen to the white priveledged [sic] saviors!?? How dare he not bow down and submit to their supremacy?!?" said another sarcastically.

"So there was a gaggle of white Karens hectoring a black man. Who didn’t care about all the other s**t, only that the mother had strangled her children," said another.

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Devlin went on to explain her own process of arriving at a not-guilty verdict.

"I was leaning towards not responsible, from all the evidence I had heard," she said. "And I had certain things I wanted to look at when we got into deliberation. Everything that we talked about and every point that everybody in the room made just kind of reinforced that more and more."

The case ended in a mistrial and may go to trial again.

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