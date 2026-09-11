'None of this is happening!' 'The Matrix' director says kids do not get transgender surgeries — he's wrong

J.K. Rowling is a “literal Nazi.” Supporting “Harry Potter” means supporting “trans genocide.” And transgender surgeries on minors? They're not happening.

Those are some of the claims “The Matrix” co-creator Lily (formerly Andy) Wachowski made in a bizarre new interview.

'If you support "Harry Potter," you're supporting trans genocide.'

And that's just for starters.

In the words of Joe Pantoliano's traitorous Cypher: “Buckle your seatbelt, Dorothy, ’cause Kansas is going bye-bye.”

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Speaking to Variety about his new studio, Wachowski soon began spinning a dystopian fantasy to rival anything he's done with Keanu Reeves: The United States was this close to a “trans tipping point” of equality — until evil billionaires stepped in to stop it with their lies.

For example, do you really think minors are undergoing transgender surgeries? Think again.

“None of this is happening! This is all right-wing propaganda against trans people. That is what has caused the shift,” he said.

Never mind that even the most skeptical reports do indeed prove him wrong

An article by Snopes, which sought to disprove data from a 2024 study, ended up admitting that hundreds of children have had gender surgeries in recent years, including 85 who underwent a "gender-affirming surgical procedure" in 2019. The author seemingly found solace in the fact that they were mostly "chest-related procedures," though.

The article also noted that health insurance claims showed more than 230 surgeries on minors in 2019, over 250 in 2020, and over 280 in 2021.

Crucially, 56 of the procedures from that period were genital surgeries, something Wachowski specifically denied in a mocking description of the "propaganda" deployed by conservatives.

"Jesse Watters was talking to the Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed about cutting kids' tallywackers off."

Other estimates are considerably higher. Do No Harm, an advocacy group opposed to gender-transition procedures for minors, says its analysis of insurance claims found 13,994 minors receiving puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones or undergoing gender-related surgeries between 2019 and 2023. Of those, the group says 5,747 underwent surgery.

RELATED: 'Matrix' co-creator: 'Trans rage' drives my work

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Sapphic 'Star Wars'

Wachowski also complained that Hollywood has shown little interest in the transgender- and gay-themed projects he has pitched.

“If I never make another movie again, I'm fine. I'm getting old,” he said. “But in my experience of pitching stuff, I've pitched a lot of wonderful, cool queer stories and trans stories, and Hollywood didn't want any of it.”

Among those projects was one Wachowski described as “Star Wars” with “lesbians in space.”

“I cannot find a studio that will do any of it,” he said.

RELATED: Transgender 'Matrix' director says Hollywood won't make his new film — and there's one insane reason why

Larry (L) and Andy (R) Wachowski. Bob Riha Jr./WireImage/Getty Images

Bitter 'pill'

Asked about Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump using the term “red pill” — a reference to “The Matrix” that has since taken on a life of its own in politics and online culture — Wachowski rejected the idea that they had simply misunderstood his movie.

Instead, he accused them of "co-opting" the message.

"That's what fascists do,” Wachowski said. “They co-opt the messages of progressives and use it to their benefit to confuse and obfuscate what is going on and the intention of their ideology.”

When the conversation turned separately to Musk and “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, Wachowski went considerably farther.

“I mean … these people are Nazis,” he said. “They're literal Nazis.”

Wachowski then accused Rowling, a prominent critic of transgender activism, of financing a “genocide.”

“She is funding trans genocide,” Wachowski said. “J.K. Rowling funds trans genocide, full stop.”

“So if you support ‘Harry Potter,’ you're supporting trans genocide.”

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