Democrats DROP crazed candidate over resurfaced comments calling for political violence — and she offers BIZARRE excuse

A Democrat candidate in North Carolina is forcing her party to run the other way after she appeared to defend resurfaced comments calling for political violence.

The website for Shelly Headen's campaign says she is a mom, a neighbor, and an advocate, but on social media she advocated for a military strike against many of those neighbors.

When asked about the extremist insults, Headen compared herself to Jesus Christ.

Headen is running for North Carolina's state House District 62 without the support of her party after the comments went public.

"I think our only hope is an attack on US Soil … preferably Alabama, Louisiana … where the stupid people live,” Headen wrote in one post, according to the Carolina Journal.

Another comment said the "MAGA cult may be more destructive and evil than the Nazis" and also accused President Donald Trump of "getting close to surpassing Hitler."

When asked about the extremist insults, Headen compared herself to Jesus Christ.

"I’ve sacrificed myself just like Jesus sacrificed himself on the cross, and Martin Luther King and Abraham Lincoln and all the people that put themselves out there to sacrifice for our country,” Headen said in a statement to the Assembly.

“If a few angry moments on social media are the end, then so be it," she added. "MAGA will keep winning if we continue with not standing up for what’s right."

The North Carolina House Democratic Caucus appeared to disagree with Headen that she was acting like Jesus Christ, and the organization stripped its support from her campaign.

"Shelly Headen’s posts are unacceptable and do not reflect the values we expect of our candidates," claimed Sam Lozier, the communications director for the caucus. "The North Carolina House Democratic Caucus condemns these comments without qualification and will not support Shelly Headen’s candidacy."

RELATED: 14 times 'unhinged' Democrats have called for political violence

Republican state House Speaker Destin Hall condemned the "absolutely disgusting" comments.

Headen is running against incumbent Republican state Rep. John M. Bust.

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