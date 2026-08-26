14 times 'unhinged' Democrats have called for political violence

Exactly one year ago, Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed publicly rejected calls for peace and said, "We take them to the mud and choke them out."

While the mainstream media regularly promotes every story that portrays those on the right as the main source of political violence, there are plenty of examples available of left-wing calls for political violence.

'Their ongoing bloodlust for President Trump and those they disagree with is reckless and unhinged.'

Here are just 14 of those instances.

El-Sayed inverted Michelle Obama's famous advice to "go high" when her political opponents "go low," before his call for violence. "When they go low, we don’t go high," he said. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said of Republicans during a podcast interview from Aug. 2025: "We're going to punch these sons of bitches in the mouth!" "He is not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy, and he has be eliminated," Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman of New York said of President Donald Trump in Nov. 2023. In a speech from Aug. 2025, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) said that Democrats would "beat" down Republicans: "They expect Democrats to kind of be the nice guys that we are. They expect us to take the punch and say, 'Thank you.' Well, I am here to tell you, not only are we going to punch back, but we about to beat you down!" In 2018, Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York hinted at using the Second Amendment to stop Trump: "This is where the Second Amendment comes in, quite frankly, because you know, what if the president was to ignore the courts? What would you do? What would we do?" During his failed 2026 campaign, Ohio Democratic attorney general candidate Elliot Forhan promised to "kill Donald Trump" by prosecuting the president and obtaining a conviction with a capital punishment sentence. Disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), once thought to be a possible presidential contender, said of his political opponents in August 2025: "When they go low, we‘re going to bury them below the Capitol. That‘s what we‘re going to do, because this is about protecting democracy." Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey screamed at supporters at a February 2025 rally that "we are at war" with Trump and Elon Musk and that "we will not take this s**t" from them. In January, the normally civil Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said that "heads need to roll" in the Trump administration. Openly lesbian Texas state Rep. Jolanda Jones (D) specifically rejected Michelle Obama's call for peace and made a throat-slashing gesture to accompany her rhetoric in Oct. 2025: "If you hit me in my face, I'm not going to punch you back in your face. I'm going to go across your neck!" In March 2024, Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas compared Hispanic Trump supporters to Jews supporting Adolf Hitler. In private texts leaked to the press, Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones (D) once fantasized about shooting "two bullets" into the head of a Republican opponent and about the death of the Republican's children. In an MSNBC interview from June 2023, Democratic Delegate Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands stumbled over her words and tried to correct herself after calling for the assassination of Trump: "He needs to be shot — stopped." In resurfaced comments from 2020, failed Democratic Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong used a euphemism for murder: "I'd say it's about f**king time we 86 Trump."

RELATED: Democrat gov. tries to gaslight Americans on liberal violence — gets hit with fierce backlash

Special mention goes to Hasan Piker, the far-left terrorist-defending online influencer who has called numerous times for political violence in addition to saying America "deserved" the terror attacks of 9/11. Piker has campaigned for El-Sayed and other Democrats.

Republican National Committee national press secretary Natalie Baldassarre slammed Democrats in a statement to Blaze News.

"Democrats have always been the party of violence dressed up as virtue. Their rhetoric is like a bat signal for violent extremists to commit political violence and further divide our country."

"It’s utterly unacceptable, and their ongoing bloodlust for President Trump and those they disagree with is reckless and unhinged," she concluded.

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