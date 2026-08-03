James Carville threatens to leave the Democratic Party

Since helping Robert Casey Sr. become the governor of Pennsylvania in the late 1980s, James "the Ragin' Cajun" Carville has been a mainstay in the Democratic Party. The 81-year-old strategist who managed Bill Clinton's first presidential campaign is, however, now seriously doubting his future in the party.

Carville, who has repeatedly warned about his party's takeover by democratic socialists, explained on Sunday that he will leave the Democratic Party if it welcomes leftist streamer Hasan Piker.

'Let the streets soak in their f**king red capitalist blood.'

"I am not going to be in the same party with Hasan Piker, I can tell you that right now," Carville told Fox News. "If he becomes a force in the Democratic Party, I'm out of here."

Piker, the multimillionaire son of Muslim immigrants from Turkey, is a former Young Turks contributor turned streamer who has accrued millions of followers on Twitch. This proud supporter of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) who was characterized by New Yorker magazine in December as a "Communist Manifesto"-thumping "old-school hard leftist" has made no secret of his contempt for America.

Piker, who was in attendance at New York City Democrat Mayor Zohran Mamdani's election party, has, for example:

stated that "America deserved 9/11" and called for another attack;

celebrated the "brave f**king soldier" responsible for Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R) losing his eye in the Afghanistan war;

identified the colors of Hezbollah terrorists as his "favorite flag";

told viewers who care about Medicaid fraud to "kill" Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), resulting in a temporary Twitch ban;

shrugged off sexual violence by Hamas terrorists; and

advocated for murdering landlords who choose not to rent their properties, stating, "Let the streets soak in their f**king red capitalist blood."

Piker, a self-admitted anchor baby who has said that he has no patriotism in his heart for America, has also lavished praise on Chinese dictator Mao Zedong, a bloodthirsty communist who was responsible for tens of millions of deaths.

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In one stream, Piker said that he "never would and never will" criticize Mao, calling the mass murderer "one of the great leaders of this world, a man who changed the entire universe, the entire planet."

Carville emphasized on Sunday, "I have no intention of ever being in the same political party with that guy. Now, I think that a majority, [an] overwhelming majority of Democrats agree with me, but this idea that we're going to seize the means of production and this — just go look at the DSA platform."

While unclear about how things might pan out for the two-party system in the coming months, Carville said, "I can tell you for certain: Hasan Piker and James Carville are not going to be in the same political party. One of us is going to leave. It might even be me."

In addition to supporting Ocasio-Cortez, Piker has endorsed Abdul El-Sayed, the 41-year-old Islamic leftist running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan. El-Sayed, who like Piker is the son of Muslim immigrants, has previously called for the defunding of American police and has in recent months attempted to make the election in Michigan a referendum on America's relationship with Israel.