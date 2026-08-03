Michigan may help GOP keep control of Senate, no matter who prevails on Democratic side

The presumptive Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan is sitting pretty just hours away from the primary.

According to two polls conducted in late July, Republican primary front-runner Mike Rogers has a lead over the two main candidates vying for the Democratic nomination, Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed.

El-Sayed campaigned with US-hating Islamist Hasan Piker, who once said, 'America deserved 9/11.'

An EPIC-MRA poll conducted July 28 and 29 shows Rogers with a three-point lead over Stevens and in a tie with El-Sayed. A separate EPIC-MRA/MIRS poll from July 24 to 31 shows Rogers with a three-point lead over El-Sayed but two points below Stevens.

The Michigan primary election is Tuesday, and El-Sayed is the current favorite to win the Democratic nomination. The RealClearPolling average shows El-Sayed with a double-digit lead over Stevens, even though Stevens has been endorsed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Once again, that polling average may spell good news for Rogers since El-Sayed's campaign has been shrouded in controversy ever since he announced his Senate candidacy.

Voters in Michigan, which went for President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2024, may not like the fact that El-Sayed:

has been endorsed by far-left radicals like Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

campaigned with U.S.-hater Hasan Piker, who once said, "America deserved 9/11, dude. F**k it, I'm sayin' it."

bills himself as a medical "doctor" even though he reportedly has never treated a patient, isn't licensed in Michigan, and has never passed any board exams.

employed a campaign staffer earlier this year who is currently under federal indictment in connection with anti-Semitic attacks.

Rogers believes the showdown in November will all come down to "crazy vs. common sense."

"And it’s exactly why I’ll beat whichever of my radical opponents prevails on Tuesday," Rogers tweeted Sunday.

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Sarah Rice/Getty Images

In January 2025, Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) announced unexpectedly that he would not seek a third term. Should Rogers prevail in the election, Republicans would gain another seat, helping fortify their majority. Democrats already need to flip four seats to regain control.

Still, Rogers should not plan to coast his way into November. Rogers narrowly lost the 2024 Senate race to Elissa Slotkin, and Michigan has not elected a Republican U.S. senator since 1994.

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