Anne Hathaway’s woke speech is going viral again — and it’s even worse than you remember

A years-old speech from Anne Hathaway is making the rounds online again, and in hindsight, it served as a warning for the gender madness that was to come.

“With the exception of being a cisgender male, everything about how I was born has put me at the current center of a damaging and widely accepted myth,” Hathaway began in a 2018 speech for the Human Rights Campaign.

“That myth is that gayness orbits around straightness. Transgender orbits around cisgender, and that all races orbit around whiteness. And it is a myth that keeps money and power in the hands of the few instead of being invested in the lives of the free,” she continued.

“I appreciate this community so much, because it’s where I learn to reject this myth. I appreciate this community because together we are not just going to question this myth, we are going to destroy it,” she added.

“What does ‘gayness revolves around straight’ even mean?” BlazeTV host Dave Landau asks, confused.

“It means nothing,” co-host Stu Burguiere says.

“And all races revolve around white ... if you’re talking about a global scale, then white is the minority,” Dave says.

“She’s just saying, ‘Listen, I have learned from all of you, who, by the way, I will not be meeting or signing autographs or shaking hands with after this, but I’ve learned from all of you that from a distance, that I am guilty about who I am, and I’m going to stand up here and do what I can to kind of alleviate that guilt,’” he continues.

“That’s all it is,” he adds.

“It’s this idea that you’re constantly victimizing people,” Stu agrees, adding, “and then they cheer for it.”

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