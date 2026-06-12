Front-runner Democrat back on his heels after ex-staffer indicted in anti-Jewish attacks in Michigan

The leading Democratic candidate for the open Michigan U.S. Senate seat is playing defense now that a former paid staffer has been indicted in connection with a series of anti-Semitic attacks.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced that eight defendants had been charged for an alleged conspiracy "to threaten University of Michigan leaders, law enforcement, and businesses, including the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit" over their supposed ties to Israel.

'El-Sayed continues to pander to terrorists.'

Among those indicted is 24-year-old Mariam Muhammed Odeh of Dearborn, Michigan. She has been charged with one count of conspiracy to transmit threats in interstate and foreign commerce, according to the Detroit News.

The DOJ press release claimed that the eight defendants and some unindicted co-conspirators targeted the victims in the wake of the attacks on October 7, 2023, demanding that the victims immediately divest from Israel completely or the defendants would compel them to do so "by any means necessary."

The defendants allegedly uncovered the targets' personal information, including home addresses, business relationships, and personal acquaintances. They also allegedly plotted ways they could "harm the targets and their families, including poison, bombs, and psychological torture."

The suspects apparently put some of their plots into action, allegedly vandalizing homes and other property with Hamas-linked symbols and messages such as "Intifada," "Free Palestine," and "F**k You," images from the press release showed.

The suspects made further threats online, posting messages such as, "You cannot hide," and "We only come back stronger," alongside photographs of the destruction they caused, the DOJ claimed.

"The defendants also left demand notes containing additional threats, caulked doors shut, bike-locked entryways, broke windows, and threw glass jars filled with butyric acid and dye into the homes," the press release claimed.

RELATED: FBI walks through chilling final hours before 'Hezbollah-inspired' terrorist tried to kill Jewish kids in Michigan

Composite of FBI photos of Ayman Ghazali

From February until April 15, Odeh was a paid staffer at the campaign of far-left radical Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

El-Sayed's campaign initially claimed Odeh worked for the campaign for only two weeks but subsequently issued a follow-up statement confirming that her tenure with the campaign was much longer.

"Upon discovering an error in reviewing our HR files, we’d like to correct information on her employment for transparency. She was hired in February as an hourly employee and left the campaign on April 15. The campaign issued one missed hourly back payment in May that will appear on our next FEC filing," spokeswoman Roxie Richner said Thursday in a text message, according to the Detroit News.

The campaign paid Odeh $747 in two payments made in March, the News reported, citing fundraising disclosures.

However, Odeh seems to have characterized her affiliation with the campaign differently, claiming that she had "full-time employment for approximately four months" "for a local Senate candidate," a pretrial officer told the court, the News reported.

An attorney for Odeh did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

On his campaign website, El-Sayed has championed "Medicare for all," reforming the Supreme Court, and "abolishing ICE." He opposes "mandatory voter ID laws" and prefers instead to "make voting easier" with automatic voter registration and re-registration as well as "no-reason absentee and early in-person voting."

El-Sayed also received criticism for expressing sympathy for Ayman Ghazali, the "Hezbollah-inspired" terrorist who tried to murder school children and other Jews at a Reform synagogue and school in West Bloomfield Township on March 13.

While condemning the attack and anti-Semitism more generally, El-Sayed noted in a four-minute video statement released just hours after the incident at Temple Israel that Ghazali "lost family, including two children," a niece and nephew, in strikes on Lebanon that were part of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

"Hurt people hurt people," El-Sayed said.

"Imagine there was no war in Iran. Imagine if there were no airstrikes in Lebanon. Imagine if his family had never died. Imagine there was never an attack on Temple Israel. That's the world that we want to live in."

Samantha Cantrell, regional press secretary for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, indicated the indictment of Odeh is further evidence of a character issue for El-Sayed: "El-Sayed continues to pander to terrorists. He found it difficult to condemn the Synagogue attack on Jewish children, mourned the death of the Ayatollah, campaigned with known anti-Semite, Hasan Piker, and now this."

Despite his radical positions, El-Sayed holds the lead in aggregate polling. According to the latest RealClearPolling average, El-Sayed leads fellow Democratic candidates Rep. Haley Stevens and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow by 3.7 points.

El-Sayed is vying for the U.S. Senate seat now open after Democratic Sen. Gary Peters announced in January 2025 that he would not seek another term. The Michigan primary election is scheduled for August 4.

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