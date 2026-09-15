L-R: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images; Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Trump team mocks Mamdani-led coalition suing to block rule change on welfare for immigrants
September 15, 2026
20 states and numerous cities and counties are joining the dual lawsuits against the administration.
Democratic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says a plan by the Trump administration to restrict welfare for immigrants is "cruel and unlawful."
President Donald Trump is seeking to change the public charge rule to allow the administration to deny visa and green card applications to immigrants receiving welfare benefits.
'We’re shaking in our boots over this supposedly terrible outcome.'
Mamdani and New York Attorney General Letitia James are suing to block the plan.
"The new public charge rule seeks to push immigrant families away from the programs that have kept people fed and healthy for decades," read a statement from the mayor Monday.
"New Yorkers will be afraid to see a doctor or ask for help they are legally entitled to," he added. "That fear will not stop at the families that the federal government is targeting. Families who remain fully eligible for benefits will feel a chilling effect, and all New Yorkers will pay for it."
Seattle, Chicago, and San Francisco are among the cities that are joining the lawsuit.
Mamdani went on to accuse the administration of intentionally dividing New Yorkers with the new policy, which would loosen the definition of a "public charge" in order to restrict far more immigrants from getting welfare.
"The new public charge rule not only sweeps aside more than a century of established law, it is intentionally vague as a means of creating uncertainty and fear to isolate immigrant New Yorkers," he said at a press conference.
"Make no mistake, this is an undisguised effort to strip New Yorkers of the services they rely on, the public benefits they are entitled to," he added.
Mamdani's lawsuit included a coalition of cities and counties while James' lawsuit included about 20 states. Both were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.
RELATED: Illegal alien child abuser caught in US after being deported, Border Patrol tells Blaze News
A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, which is named as a defendant in both lawsuits, ridiculed the arguments made by the plaintiffs.
"Let’s get this straight, sanctuary states are terrified they will lose federal funds because hundreds of thousands of illegals and noncitizens might remove themselves from American welfare programs," said the spokesperson to Courthouse News.
"We’re shaking in our boots over this supposedly terrible outcome," the spokesperson added.
Unless the legal challenge is successful, the new rule change will go into effect on Friday.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.