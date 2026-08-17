Illegal alien child abuser caught in US after being deported, Border Patrol tells Blaze News

Border Patrol agents caught a man who returned to the U.S. after being previously deported, according to an exclusive statement to Blaze News.

Francisco Gallegos-Garza was deported to Mexico after he was convicted in 2011 for illegal re-entry into the U.S. and served 46 months in prison.

'Criminal illegal aliens who repeatedly attempt to enter our country pose a serious risk, and our agents stand ready to meet the challenge.'

On Aug. 10, Border Patrol agents were patrolling west of Del Rio, near the Rio Grande, when they encountered Gallegos-Garza, who is now 59 years old.

The man has an extensive criminal record, including a felony conviction for injury to a child with intentional bodily injury.

Gallegos-Garza faces another charge of re-entry after deportation and faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

"Keeping repeat offenders from entering our borders is key to safeguarding our communities," said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony "Scott" Good.

"Criminal illegal aliens who repeatedly attempt to enter our country pose a serious risk, and our agents stand ready to meet the challenge," he added.

The Trump administration has significantly ramped up deportation and other immigration enforcement efforts. In June the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said that there had been 356,389 total deportations for the current fiscal year.

RELATED: Illegal alien with a badge impersonates Border Patrol agent to disrupt mission — and calls in 'reinforcements'

The Trump administration has blamed the former Biden regime for easing immigration enforcement and allowing millions to flow into the U.S.

"Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping dangerous criminal aliens and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come," read a statement from Border Patrol to Blaze News.

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