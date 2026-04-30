Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Illegal alien with a badge impersonates Border Patrol agent to disrupt mission — even calls in 'reinforcements'
April 30, 2026
The man's truck had 'Ferderal Truck' license plate frame.
An illegal immigrant was able to fool U.S. Border Patrol into thinking he was one of them before they nabbed him for impersonating a federal officer.
Fifty-two-year-old Jaime Ernesto Alvarez-Gonzalez is a Mexican national who overstayed his tourist visa decades ago, but he dressed up to appear like a federal agent and drove a truck that was taken to be the real deal.
He 'shouted obscenities and demanded agents leave ...' before other cars arrived to chase and harass agents.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California said that on January 8, Alvarez-Gonzalez followed a Border Patrol agent in San Diego, which led to disruption of the mission.
The legitimate BP agent falsely believed the truck behind him was being driven by other federal officers, but Alvarez-Gonzalez was actually driving it.
After Alvarez-Gonzalez was confronted by legitimate officers, he "shouted obscenities and demanded agents leave the community of Linda Vista" before other cars arrived to chase and harass agents, the attorney's office press release said.
Alvarez-Gonzalez admitted on video what he had done and claimed to have called in his "reinforcements."
Prosecutors said he had an FBI badge and had outfitted his black F-150 truck with a fake antenna, handcuffs dangling from the rearview mirror, and a Border Patrol sticker in the windshield. The license plate frame also could have tipped off the real officers because it read, "Ferderal Truck."
A week after the incident, he was arrested over his illegal immigration status and pleaded guilty on Tuesday to numerous charges related to the incident.
He was found to be illegally in possession of two pistols and an AR-style rifle.
Alvarez-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to three charges of illegally possessing firearms and one count of impersonating a federal agent. He faces a fine of up to $500,000 as well as 18 years in prison.
RELATED: Church worker pretended to be ICE agent to extort $500 from massage therapist, police say
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters have been organizing to interrupt federal immigration operations, but in two cases in Minnesota, the ultimate outcomes were lethal.
Alex Pretti and Renee Good were shot and killed by agents in separate incidents when they tried to interfere with immigration operations. The incidents led to an agreement between local officials and the Trump administration to end the federal surge in the state.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.