Minneapolis Mayor Frey outlines deal reached with Trump on Operation Metro Surge: 'The president agreed'

President Donald Trump and Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey apparently agreed on de-escalating the situation that led to the lethal shooting of an anti-ICE protester.

The president said on social media that he had spoken via phone with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), before adding that he had a positive phone call with Frey as well.

"I just had a very good telephone conversation with Mayor Jacob Frey, of Minneapolis," Trump said.

"Lots of progress is being made!" he added. "[Border czar] Tom Homan will be meeting with him tomorrow in order to continue the discussion."

Frey posted about the call on his account soon after.

"I spoke with President Trump today and appreciated the conversation. I expressed how much Minneapolis has benefited from our immigrant communities and was clear that my main ask is that Operation Metro Surge needs to end. The president agreed the present situation can't continue," the mayor said.

"Some federal agents will begin leaving the area tomorrow, and I will continue pushing for the rest involved in this operation to go," he added.

Frey could be referring to reports that top Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino and some other agents agreed to leave Minneapolis.

The mayor went on to say that the city would continue to cooperate with federal investigations but not with "unconstitutional arrests of our neighbors" or to help enforce federal immigration law.

"Violent criminals should be held accountable based on the crimes they commit, not based on where they are from," he added.

"I will continue working with all levels of government to keep our communities safe, keep crime down, and put Minneapolis residents first," he continued.

Anti-ICE protester Alex Pretti was shot and killed during a scuffle with federal immigration agents when he tried to interfere with an operation on Saturday. Pretti was carrying a firearm at the time, but one agent grabbed it away from him before shots rang out.

Democrats responded to the incident by demanding that all of the federal troops be pulled out of the state.

"Minnesota has had it. This is sickening," Walz replied. "The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now."

