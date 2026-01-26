'A very good call': Trump says Tim Walz called him to ask to 'work together' on ICE in Minnesota

President Donald Trump says that he has spoken with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) via phone and indicated that the Democrat was cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement efforts after publicly opposing them.

The president posted about the phone call with the governor in a social media statement on Truth Social after rioting escalated in Minneapolis in response to another lethal shooting over the weekend.

'Even in Minnesota, Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!'

"Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota. It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength," wrote the president.

Earlier on Monday, the president had announced that he was sending border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to manage the ICE operation.

"I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession," Trump added. "The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future."

He went on to say that Walz was "happy" that Homan was being sent to Minnesota. Trump also touted his success in sending federal troops to Washington, D.C.; Memphis, Tennessee; and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt had said that Homan would also be investigating the large-scale fraud scheme in the state.

Trump added, "Even in Minnesota, Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!"

Walz also posted about the phone call on social media.

"I spoke to the President earlier. We had a productive conversation and I explained to him that his staff doesn’t have their facts straight about Minnesota," he wrote.

He added a link to his op-ed in the Wall Street Journal defending his administration against accusations that it did not honor ICE detainers.

