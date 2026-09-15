SKIN IN THE GAME: Sydney Sweeney shrugs off female athletes  triggered by naked ad

Sydney Sweeney's latest ad has some of the world's top female athletes crying foul.

The actress stripped down for a new campaign promoting sports prediction market Novig, strategically covering herself with footballs, boxing gloves, and other sporting equipment beneath the tagline “Just Sports.”

'I can't describe how infuriated I feel when I watch this.'

Poor sports

The joke didn't land with everyone.

The 58-second ad is an obvious appeal to male sports bettors. Sweeney appears nude but covered throughout, delivering betting-related lines as sporting equipment conveniently keeps the commercial suitable for YouTube.

Female athletes have accused the campaign of sexualizing women's sports and undermining the women who have spent their lives competing in them.

British athlete Lucy Davis was among those unimpressed. "I don't know wtf Sydney Sweeney was doing, but it's 2026," she posted, per Variety. "Stop sexualizing women in sport."

Remarks on Davis' social media called her a "new age feminist" and noted she is no stranger to provocative images either.

NCAA gymnast Gracie Kramer was also mocked by readers after she said "Idk what Sydney Sweeney was doing, but this is what a woman in sports looks like," alongside her highlight reel.

Both men and women took issue with Kramer's remarks given her sexualized photos, with one comment on Instagram joking, "How dare you pose with a basketball when you're not a professional basketball player."

Sweeney appeared to call out the athletes for their hypocrisy soon thereafter.

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Body positive

On her Instagram story, Sweeney shared photos of former UFC champion Ronda Rousey, as well as tennis players Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki — in addition to male athletes — who have all posed nude for ESPN's "Body" issue.

This was followed by Sweeney posting her own ad.

On the Novig website, Sweeney described the ad as "embracing a fun idea," while noting she is an equity holder in the company.

"The concept is simple: cut through the noise and put the focus entirely on sports. The campaign brings that idea to life with confidence, humor, and a playful edge," Sweeney's statement added.

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Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tut-tutting Titmus

Additional Sweeney detractors included Aussie Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus, who said she was "infuriated" by Sweeney's ad.

"I can't describe how infuriated I feel when I watch this," Titmus said, per the Guardian. "Not only is it a kick in the face to every woman who has dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but every woman who enjoys sports for what it really is — teamwork, friendship, dedication, excellence, unity. How do we live in a world where monetising a woman's body and sexualising women’s sport is still a thing?"

Moreover, British sprinter Amy Hunt said, "Sydney Sweeney, this is what women in sport look like," in a post-race interview with BBC Sport.

She was immediately criticized for apparent hypocrisy on her social media photos, as well.

Likewise, Australian water polo player Tilly Kearns wrote on a post: "I absolutely fking hate Sydney Sweeney's new sports ad," Kearns said, before getting similar treatment as the other Sweeney critics on her own revealing post.

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