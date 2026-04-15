'DISGUSTING': Megyn Kelly rips into 'Euphoria' clip with Sydney Sweeney

A clip from the newest season of "Euphoria" sent commentator Megyn Kelly into fits after seeing actress Sydney Sweeney pose sexually while wearing an infantile costume.

Sweeney portrays a woman who decides to open an OnlyFans account to fund her wedding but ends up dressing like a baby to satisfy some client's bizarre desires.

'Most normal people are going to recoil ... in response to what’s essentially the sexualization of a child.'

Kelly said she was shocked by the scene as well as the reaction to it.

"She’s dressed as a baby! She’s in a baby’s outfit. She’s sucking on a binky pacifier, and her legs are completely spread,” she said on her show.

"You can have a laugh, of course, because I was shocked, but the truth is, this is sexualizing infancy. That's what it is," Kelly added. "And some of the write-ups on this are like, 'It's a pretty common kink.' What? Getting turned on by a baby, like what?!"

"It seems to be wanting to bring down your defenses on the most disgusting crime imaginable on earth."

Video of the scene was posted to social media.

"I can’t believe she agreed to this frankly and was in this," said Kelly of Sweeney.

"I think this is another example of Hollywood not understanding at all where the line is," the commentator added. "And how most normal people are going to recoil ... in response to what’s essentially the sexualization of a child, of a baby."

Kelly went on to criticize Sam Levinson, the show's creator, for other needless scenes of nudity.

"He constantly wants women to take their clothes off for scenes that don’t require them to be nude at all," Kelly said.

RELATED: HBO's 'Euphoria' pushes child exploitation as art — and America's sickest critics agree

"All these women want to be stars, and few say no, but those that do, somehow it leaks because they’re clearly trying to tell us that this guy is, at a minimum, a jerk, and, more than likely, a problem," she added.

Sweeney became a favorite for many on the right when her presence in an American Eagle jeans advertisement made leftist woke-scolds on TikTok implode with fury. The company was accused of pushing fascist and racist propaganda, but both the actress and American Eagle have laughed off the claims.

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