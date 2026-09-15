Your smart TV may be watching you back: NEW report reveals troubling details

If you own an LG smart TV, there’s something you need to know: It could be spying on you — even when it is turned off.

According to a recent investigation by Gamers Nexus, LG smart TVs can allegedly continue communicating with external servers even when powered down.

“If you have an Apple TV set-top box, that’s not enough to protect your privacy if you have an LG TV,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“You must unplug the ethernet. And tell it to forget your Wi-Fi information completely,” he adds.

“These also use a technology referred to as automatic content recognition or ACR. So they’re not satisfied with knowing the name of the show or the channel you’re watching,” Gray says. “Instead, they want snapshots of the screen or audio bytes, which are then analyzed by external servers.”

“It also collects data from the users themselves. Get this,” he explains. “It uses microphones as a part of their setup. And it’s capable of recording and transcribing conversations. So then these are sent to LG ad solutions for marketing purposes.”

“But it gets worse. While the collection of usage data is one thing, the researcher uncovered many different areas where the tested TVs captured data that probed a little too deep into your private life,” he continues.

“That included plain-text transcripts of conversations that you’re conducting just in the room with the TV,” he adds, “whether it's on or off.”

However, Gray points out that it's not just your smart TV.

“We’ve got our TVs, our phones, our computers, our iPads, our cars, Flock camera, satellites, your refrigerator,” he says.

“It’s all monitoring us, and the problem is, we’re so comfortable with these devices now and we depend on them so much that frankly it’s hard not to think it’s just too late to do anything about it.”

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