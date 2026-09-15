Knife-wielding male stabs mother, daughter in random attack, cops say — but arriving deputy puts stop to threat with his gun

A knife-wielding male stabbed a mother and daughter in a random attack in Northern California, police said — but an arriving sheriff's deputy put a stop to the threat with his gun.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office released a summary video Friday detailing what took place on the morning of July 15.

'Kudos to the deputy that [saved] the innocent victims’ lives by eliminating the threat.'

The sheriff's office said its communications center received a call around 6:30 a.m. stating that a transient adult male was causing a disturbance at a Starbucks at Elkhorn Boulevard and Diablo Drive in Sacramento.

Employees said the suspect was behind the store counter and armed with a “kitchen knife," officials noted, adding that store employees hid in a back room while waiting for law enforcement to arrive.

But when deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect had already fled, officials said.

Minutes later, a deputy saw an individual matching the suspect's description walking on Diablo Drive, officials said.

The suspect ran into an open garage of a residence in the 5700 block of Diablo Drive, and the suspect stabbed and cut a 63-year-old mother numerous times as she was getting into her vehicle, officials said.

Her 26-year-old daughter heard screams and saw the suspect on top of her mother, officials said, adding that the daughter pushed the suspect off her mother, saving her from further attack.

But the suspect then focused his attack on the daughter, who also was cut and stabbed numerous times, officials said.

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Image source: Sacramento County (Calif.) Sheriff's Office

The deputy who initially saw the suspect witnessed the suspect's attacks in the garage, officials said, adding that the deputy fired his handgun toward the suspect, striking the suspect.

Additional deputies arrived and immediately began administering lifesaving measures to the suspect and both victims, officials said.

Fire personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the suspect dead, officials said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where they were listed in serious but stable condition, officials said.

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The suspect has been identified as Faryeshyi Allahdin, officials said, adding that no deputies were injured during the incident.

Officials said investigators believe the attack was random, and the victims had no known connection to the suspect.

Commenters below the sheriff's office video posted to Facebook had high praise for law enforcement:

"Kudos to the deputy that [saved] the innocent victims’ lives by eliminating the threat," one commenter wrote.

"Nice shot by the deputy & thank you for not hesitating so that the perpetrator could not do any fatal damage," another user wrote. "This is a happy ending — no trial & further trauma to the victims needed & no revolving door on prison/jail for this guy who’d probably go on to terrorize more victims after being let out too soon."

"Thank you for you courageous service, officer," another commenter said. "And dang that daughter — kudos for jumping in to [help] her mom."

"Police officers are heroes... no other way to say it," another user declared.

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