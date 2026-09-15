Trump shooter Thomas Crooks was emotionless from birth, says his father in chilling new details about Butler attacker

The father of Thomas Crooks has revealed chilling details about his life before he tried to assassinate President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The revelations by Matthew Crooks were reported in FBI interview summaries and other documents exclusively reviewed by the New York Post. They were from the congressional investigation into the shooting.

'Thomas did not like the welfare state and was against the "woke" ideology but never really espoused the Republican ideology.'

The father said that he never really had any strong father-son bond with Thomas, who was stoic and hard to read.

"When Thomas was born he did not scream, and he was always quiet from that point on," said the father.

Crooks said his son had a troubled childhood but that he was very intelligent. Thomas damaged school property in elementary school out of boredom, and his parents thought he had ADHD or had fallen in with a bad group of friends in middle school.

His father said he even "pushed" Thomas in hopes of prompting some kind of emotional response, and Thomas did begin to cry.

He became even quieter in high school and had trouble speaking with his teachers, according to Matthew Crooks. His son also started talking to himself, a habit that "became more noticeable over the years."

Thomas was able to score a 1400 on the SAT without studying, according to the father, and then scored a near perfect 1500 on a second try.

Thomas denied being gay many times over the years, as his parents noted that he didn't seem to have an interest in girls.

Matthew Crooks said his son developed a great interest in guns and asked if he needed to pass a background check to purchase his father's Glock. He asked if he could have his grandfather's guns but did not appear to care about hunting as a sport.

Although Thomas Crooks was a terrible marksman at first, his father says his son got far better after several years of practice. He showed off his range targets to his father, explaining that "he wanted to see how far he could shoot with rudimentary sights."

In fact, Matthew Crooks admitted he handed Thomas a Panther A-15 rifle the morning of the shooting, believing that his son was going to the shooting range, according to the Post, citing federal records.

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Matthew Crooks said Thomas was registered as a Republican, but the father believed he did so only because of his father's Republican registration. His son had a general interest in politics but was not terribly passionate about the topic.

"Thomas called himself a Republican. Thomas did not like the welfare state and was against the ‘woke’ ideology but never really espoused the Republican ideology," Matthew Crooks said.

He said his son was shocked at the events of Jan. 6 and did not think the 2020 election had been rigged. Thomas donated $15 to a progressive Democratic group in 2021.

Thomas Crooks liked rap and country music, said Matthew, who sometimes found his son dancing alone in his room.

Thomas "never showed any signs indicating something was wrong," Matthew said to investigators.

Thomas did begin buying things on Amazon, including "parts, tools, and items to increase the capacity of his rifle," eventually adopting the pseudonym "Bob Dole" for his delivery address to thwart potential hackers, his dad said.

The family is "racking" their brains trying to understand why Thomas tried to kill the president.

Trump was shot in the ear on July 13, 2024, and three rally attendees were shot behind him, one of whom died. Crooks was almost immediately shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

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