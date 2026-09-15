Armed thug tries to rob victim pumping gas. But perp chooses the wrong victim to violate.

Police in Orland Park, Illinois, responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 15100 Harlem Avenue around 9 a.m. Tuesday, WFLD-TV reported. Orland Park is a village about an hour southwest of Chicago.

Police told the station a person was pumping gas at a Shell station when someone with a weapon tried to rob the victim.

'Well done.'

You see, police told WFLD the victim in this case was a concealed carry holder who pulled a gun and shot the suspect during the attempted armed robbery.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment, police told the station, adding that the CCL holder is cooperating with police.

Further details about the incident were not immediately clear, WFLD said, including what kind of weapon the suspect possessed.

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Police added to the station that a heavy law enforcement presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues, and there is no threat to the public.

More than 500 comments poured into WFLD's Facebook post about the incident, and users were most definitely behind the actions of the concealed carrier.

"Definition of FAFO," one commenter wrote.

"Charles Bronson is back in action!" another user quipped.

"Yes, keep them guessing who may be packing," another commenter reasoned.

"Well done," another user said. "Yet being in IL I'm sure there will be a rally for the suspect shot and some lawyer ready to defend them. 'They weren't really going to rob them.'"

"Exactly WHY you carry," another commenter declared. "Personal protection."

"It’s a story with a happy ending," another user noted.

"And I get asked why do I need to carry all the time," another commenter observed.

"Give him a medal," another user stated.

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