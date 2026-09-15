Nick Freitas: George W. Bush said ‘Islam is peace’ after 9/11 — but the Quran says differently

In the emotional aftermath of 9/11, President George W. Bush urged Americans not to blame Islam for the terrorist attacks, instead declaring that “Islam is peace.”

Twenty-five years later, BlazeTV host Nick Freitas is revisiting that message and asking whether the country learned the wrong lessons from its darkest day.

“I don’t know if you guys remember this, but shortly after 9/11, U.S. president visits an Islamic center, and he had this to say,” Freitas says.

“These acts of violence against innocence violate the fundamental tenets of the Islamic faith. That’s not what Islam is all about. Islam is peace,” Bush told the crowd.

“Let’s see if that’s true,” Freitas says, before reading several passages from the Quran.

“Surah 9:5: ‘Then, when the sacred months have passed, slay the idolaters wherever ye find them, and take them (captive), and besiege them, and prepare for them each ambush. But if they repent and establish worship and pay the poor-due, then leave their way free,” reads one excerpt.

“If you either convert to Islam or you agree to pay additional taxes because you’re not Islamic, then you can be free,” Freitas explains.

“Surah 9:29: ‘Fight those who believe not in Allah nor the Last Day, nor hold that forbidden which hath been forbidden by Allah and his Messenger, nor acknowledge the religion of truth (even if they are of the People of the Book), until they pay the jizya with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued,” reads another.

“So again, you’re allowed to survive as a Christian, as a Jew, as somebody else that’s not a Muslim, right, but only if you’re subdued, only if you’re willing to pay additional taxes,” Freitas says.

And in Surah 47:4, Muslims are instructed: “So when you meet those who disbelieve [in battle], strike [their] necks until, when you have inflicted slaughter upon them, then secure their bonds, and either [confer] favor afterwards or ransom [them] until the war lays down its burdens.”

“It’s a religion of peace, man,” Freitas comments. “How do you know it's a religion of peace? Well, George Bush says so.”

“To say otherwise is to be mean. And we’re not allowed to be mean,” he adds.

“Making the Argument with Nick Freitas” is available on BlazeTV+ , YouTube , and major podcast platforms.