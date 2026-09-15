Amy Klobuchar caught (again) doing the same thing over and over

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) got a reputation years ago for repeating the same joke over and over.

Now, she's using her trademark style for a new bit.

'Time to get out the shirt.'

Though it may seem like a cruel joke at this point, it has come to the internet's attention — once more — that Klobuchar (or her team) is back to her old tricks.

As reported by Town Hall columnist Dustin Grage, Klobuchar has used the exact same photo to commemorate a Minnesota Vikings game for four years in a row, offering incredibly minimal efforts to make them seem different.

Starting in 2023, the senator said she was "getting ready" to watch the Vikings game in her shirt that says, "Optimistic since 1961." This is in reference to the team's inaugural season and the fact they have never won a Super Bowl.

In 2024, the exact same photo was used for an October 20 game against the Detroit Lions.

"Optimistic since 1961," the caption read.

Then in 2025, after another game against the Lions: "Yes, Vikings!" a post read, with the same photo now partially cropped, followed by, "and we've been optimistic since 1961."

For the 2026 season opener on Sunday, Klobuchar wrote on her personal X account, "Game Day against the Packers. Time to get out the shirt," with the same cropped image as last year.

Additionally, Klobuchar has an X video wearing the same shirt in January 2023.

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While normally such a situation would be assumed to be a joke, it is hard to tell where the bit starts and the real person stops with Klobuchar.

The senator, who is currently running for governor of Minnesota, was noted as using the same joke repeatedly in the 2020 Democratic primaries, where she continuously referred to a time when President Trump called her "snow woman" on X, then Twitter.

Compilations popped up showing her use the anecdote at speeches and rallies across the country, where Klobuchar would say: "I'd like to see how your hair would fair in a blizzard," before calling Trump "Mr. Umbrella Man."

At the same time, rumors of Klobuchar's off-air personality have followed her for years, including claims that she once ate a salad with a comb after her staff forgot to bring utensils on a short flight.

A New York Times report called it "typical" for Klobuchar to berate her aide for such a slipup. After eating the salad with a comb — according to four people — she told the staff member to clean it.

A campaign spokesperson called the allegations surrounding such stories "ridiculous" but did not directly deny them.

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Another rumor about Klobuchar was eventually used as a punchline on the show "Veep."

The rumor claims Klobuchar had a staffer shave her legs, with the joke manifesting into: "I once dry-shaved that woman’s legs under her desk during a Cabinet meeting."

According to the Washington Examiner, a Klobuchar representative denied the story and characterized it as completely false and "ridiculous."

Blaze News reached out to Klobuchar's office to ask if her posting the same image each year was meant as a joke but did not receive an immediate reply.

The Vikings' record when the senator posts the photo stands at two wins and two losses.

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