Dominion settles $1.3 BILLION lawsuit against Mike Lindell over 2020 election allegations

The MyPillow founder and CEO is sleeping easy after reaching a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over allegations regarding the 2020 election.

Dominion, which is now known as Liberty Vote, filed the defamation lawsuit against Mike Lindell in 2021 and sought $1.3 billion in damages.

'I can now run for governor, win governor.'

On Monday, five years later, Lindell's attorneys and the company filed to end the lawsuit with prejudice after settling out of court. The "with prejudice" condition restricts the same lawsuit from being filed in the future.

Liberty Vote said in a statement only that "the parties have agreed to a confidential settlement to this matter."

Lindell is running for governor of Minnesota, and the latest polling showed that he is the leading Republican in the race. In March the party endorsed Kendall Qualls, an Army veteran and former health care executive.

Lindell said in a statement to WCCO-TV that the end of the lawsuit was a "big relief" for him.

"I can now run for governor, win governor, and not have to have in the back of my mind a worry about a $1.3 billion lawsuit," he added.

Lindell was previously ordered to pay $2.3 million to a Dominion employee for defamation and ordered to pay DHL $780,000 in Jan. 2025. A federal judge also ruled that Lindell had defamed the Smartmatic voting machine company. A court has yet to determine if the case meets the "actual malice" standard that could lead to Lindell paying damages to Smartmatic.

He issued a defiant response in Jan. 2021 to the Dominion lawsuit threat.

Dominion had similarly sued former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani and ended the lawsuit in Sept. 2025 with an undisclosed settlement.

RELATED: Mike Lindell says the FBI confiscated his cell phone at drive-thru of a Hardee's

The three top Republican primary candidates are all seeking the endorsement from President Donald Trump, who has said only that Lindell "deserves" to be governor.

Whoever wins the Republican primary on August 11 will run against Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) in the general election.

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