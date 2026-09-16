Glenn Beck unpacks Socialism 2026’s top freak-show moments — and the strike plot no one is talking about

Socialism 2026 — Haymarket Books’ annual gathering of Marxists, abolitionists, and far-left activists — ran September 4-7.

As you might expect, content centered on abolition — not just of capitalism, but also of police, prisons, borders, the family, and “cisness.” Not to mention plenty of speeches on Marxist theory, Palestine solidarity, anti-ICE organizing, and labor strategy.

Glenn Beck was horrified and amused at the freak-show antics of the four-day conference. On this episode of “The Glenn Beck program,” he revisits the most viral lowlights of the event and warns of the looming 2028 strike plan hiding behind them.

While many of the session titles were predictable, some were truly unhinged. Glenn names a few: “Health Fascism,” “Body Politics,” “The Anti-State State,” “Feminism Against Cisness,” “Abolishing the Family Through Black Feminist Lens,” and “Tarot Cards for Socialists.”

The one about tarot cards, he laughs, was his “favorite.”

“Apparently the godless need some advice and a second opinion as well,” he quips.

Another noteworthy moment, Glenn says, is when Hassan Piker — the celebrity salesman of abolition socialism — gladly received a hat from a Stand with Abortion Now member with the inscription “Satan’s School of Gay Communism.”

He then plays a clip of self-described queer/trans Afropessimist and anarcho-communist Da’Shaun Harrison arguing that GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic are “fascistic” because they exist in “a world fixated on genociding fat people.”

While Harrison’s anti-GLP-1 argument makes Glenn roll his eyes, it’s the fact that he’s still wearing a mask that really ticks him off.

“For the love of Pete, COVID is way in the past. The mask didn't work in the first place,” he scoffs, noting that “a lot of the people at this convention were still wearing masks.”

As for Harrison’s fat-genocide grievance, Glenn sees a glaring flaw.

“Why would Americans want to genocide fat people? We'd all be dead. We'd all be dead. Have you been to a mall lately? Have you seen the American public recently?” he asks, baffled.

Sitting next to Harrison on the “Health Fascism” panel was Beatrice Alder Bolton — a disability-justice writer and podcaster.

“The fantasy of being fitter than the fascists — it's not just that it's cringe or strategically bad, though it is. I think it's also politically revealing. Fitness is a measure of relative disposability under capitalism,” she argued.

“Our task is not to become less disposable, to become more useful to the ruling order. What we all need to be doing is rejecting disposability in all of its forms,” she added.

Again, Glenn sees the irony. Bolton, who is wearing a mask to protect herself against sickness, is arguing that being fit and healthy is a capitalist trap.

“We don't have to worry about being healthy? Then take the mask off, sweetheart,” he snaps.

The problem with this group of radical abolitionists, he says, is not that they have bad ideas. “We all have bad ideas. … Bad ideas happen all the time. What you're looking at here in Chicago is a room where a bad idea has no place to die,” he says, explaining how dissent is equivalent to treason in such movements.

But the most alarming thing about Socialism 2026, Glenn argues, isn’t found in the viral videos about fat-genocide and fitness-as-fascism. It’s what’s coming in 2028.

“Mayday 2028” is “not a slogan” but a planned and well-organized strike that, if successful, will shut down many workplaces simultaneously.

“The UAW has called for aligning major union contract expirations on May 1, 2028. Other unions have moved their dates to match. DSA passed its resolution at its convention committing to build a mass action,” says Glenn.

“One organizer called [Socialism 2026] a structured test — a rehearsal to count how many people will actually walk out when asked. They are patient. They are funded. They are well scheduled, two and a half years out,” he continues.

So while most people are busy buzzing about viral X clips, “the calendar is the part that matters,” he warns.

To hear more, watch the video above.

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