Federal judge says Soros-backed district attorney may have committed obstruction of justice — and refers him to the feds

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner vehemently objected to a federal judge referring him for criminal investigation over his efforts to overturn a conviction.

U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond Jr. said Krasner might have committed obstruction of justice and other crimes in his handling of a post-conviction.

'I refer the DAO, Mr. Krasner, and [his deputy Matthew] Stiegler to this District’s United States Attorney’s Office for investigation and other appropriate action.'

Krasner has backed a man seeking to overturn his second-degree murder conviction through the DA's Conviction Integrity Unit. Prosecutors say the case was badly botched.

Diamond said that Krasner may have forced prosecutors to accept a false narrative

"I have thus reluctantly concluded that Philadelphia’s highest law enforcement official and one of his top assistants may have violated the law," said Judge Diamond in the memo. "In these circumstances, with the issuance of this Memorandum, I refer the DAO, Mr. Krasner, and [his deputy Matthew] Stiegler to this District’s United States Attorney’s Office for investigation and other appropriate action."

Krasner fired back and said he would appeal the decision.

"I respectfully and vigorously disagree with the court’s findings of fact and conclusions of law," read a statement from the DA.

“I look forward to appealing to the higher court as soon as the law allows," he added. "This remains a pending matter, which limits for now my and my office’s ability to respond in the media.”

Krasner was first elected through a massive campaign donation by left-wing millionaire George Soros. He has been heavily criticized for his lax law enforcement policies.

RELATED: Soros-backed DA vows to 'blow up' White House ballroom, calls Trump a 'pain in the a**'

Krasner and Stiegler were ordered off of the case.

NBC reported that a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania did not return a request for comment.

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