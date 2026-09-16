The 'racist' UT Austin photo everyone was supposed to ignore: 'You're not allowed to have eyeballs'

Demographics in Texas are changing, but apparently Texans aren’t allowed to notice.

“Many people, not just myself, have seen the rapid and dramatic shift in our communities with, you know, people who by and large when you live here, you’re allowed to look around you, because you have eyeballs, and you notice things,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“And so Bo French, who is my friend and also the Republican nominee for railroad commissioner here in Texas, noticed something,” she adds.

French had pulled a still from a University of Texas at Austin football game, where the crowd in one section was made up entirely of Indians wearing UT football jerseys.

“I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn’t believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined,” French wrote in a post on X.

“It’s an observation that he made. An observation that I think I will be able to prove to you is not racist, but just true. But be that as I may, you’re not allowed to say things like this according to the libs and the RINOs who I actually would just categorize as all one,” Gonzales says.

“You’re not allowed to have eyeballs. You’re not allowed to look at the community, at the demographics around you changing, you’re not allowed to, I don’t know, want Texas to just look like Texas,” she continues.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) responded to French's post, writing, “This is the Republican nominee for statewide office. Are other Republican elected officials going to condemn the intolerance and racism, or look the other way while it becomes normalized. This is how great political parties self-destruct. Sad.”

“Get out of here, John,” Gonzales says.

But it gets worse.

Texas Senate Democrat candidate James Talarico then chimed in, reposting Cornyn’s tweet and writing, “Thank you @JohnCornyn for your leadership. Racism has no place in Texas. @KenPaxtonTX: will you condemn this blatant racism or will you cower to extremists?”

Paxton responded, “I condemn racism in all its forms, including James Talarico saying white men are America’s top terror threat and that he prays to overcome his own ‘whiteness,’ whatever that means. Only one person in this race has a history of dividing Texans by race, and it’s James Talarico. I will continue to focus on uniting our State and bringing together the broadest possible coalition to fight for Texas, our values, and our families.”

“Truly,” Gonzales comments, “a mic-drop moment from my friend Ken Paxton.”

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