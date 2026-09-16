Woman accused of hiring Tinder hitman to kill cop ex-boyfriend and his daughter — prosecutors say it wasn't her first attempt

A New Jersey woman is now facing federal criminal charges after she allegedly attempted to hire a hitman from Tinder to kill her former boyfriend — a Philadelphia police officer — and his daughter.

As Blaze News previously reported, 28-year-old Jaclyn Diiorio was arrested in April 2025. At the time, she was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

'We haven't seen this in decades.'

Camden County dropped its case against Diiorio after she was hit with federal charges related to the accusations, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced last week that Diiorio was arrested again and was charged by indictment with two federal counts of using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

If convicted, Diiorio faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The federal indictment, filed Sept. 3 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, accused Diiorio of using a cell phone to facilitate an interstate plan to kill two individuals.

The indictment said Diiorio, of Runnemede, started committing the alleged crimes around March 30, 2025.

WCAU-TV obtained the Camden County criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause in April 2025, which said Diiorio met a man on the Tinder dating app.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said during a press conference that the informant and Diiorio connected on Tinder with the intention of dating.

The pair exchanged several phone calls and text messages, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The two first met at a Wawa convenience store in Runnemede on March 31, 2025.

The informant told detectives on April 4, 2025, that Diiorio was "adamant" about killing her ex-boyfriend.

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The informant told detectives that Diiorio offered him $12,000 to murder her former boyfriend and his 19-year-old daughter.

Diiorio said she would pay the hitman $500 up front and the remaining balance split into installments.

Detectives determined that Diiorio's ex-boyfriend was a 53-year-old officer with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Investigators said they interviewed the ex-boyfriend on April 4, 2025, and he confirmed that he had dated Diiorio after meeting her when she was his hairstylist.

The officer told detectives that he broke up with Diiorio on March 6, 2025, according to the affidavit.

The probable cause statement said the former boyfriend told investigators that Diiorio had filed a temporary restraining order against him in the summer of 2024, but it was later dropped.

The informant told investigators that he agreed to meet Diiorio on the evening of April 4, 2025, at the Dollar General in Glendora, where she would give him the down payment for the murders.

According to the probable cause statement, the informant entered Diiorio’s white Honda Civic in a Dollar General parking lot around 6:45 p.m. on April 4, 2025.

Once inside the vehicle, Diiorio demanded to see the informant's driver's license and then gave him $500, the affidavit said.

Officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department then arrested Diiorio, according to investigators.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay at the time said murder-for-hire plots are "not common at all. ... In Camden County, we haven't seen this in decades."

WCAU reported that investigators said Diiorio had a bottle of alprazolam pills on her with the label ripped off. Alprazolam often is prescribed for panic attacks and anxiety.

Diiorio previously attempted to have the ex-boyfriend and his daughter killed, according to prosecutors.

The Inquirer reported that prosecutors claimed Diiorio told the informant she previously had been misled by others who had given her "fake pictures" of a supposed completed contract killing.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, with assistance from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Gloucester Township Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division, investigated the case.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kwambina Coker and Joshua Myers.

The Inquirer reported that Diiorio's defense attorney, Robert Gamburg, said his client planned to plead not guilty to the charges.

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