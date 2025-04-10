How a hairstylist allegedly used Tinder to try hiring hit man to murder her cop ex-boyfriend and his teen daughter

A New Jersey woman is accused of using the Tinder dating app in an attempt to hire a hit man to murder her ex-boyfriend — a police officer — and his teen daughter.

Jaclyn Diiorio, a 26-year-old from Runnemede, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

'The informant advised that Diiorio has been adamant about killing her ex boyfriend.'

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office of New Jersey said in a statement that it was informed of a "murder-for-hire plot involving Diiorio" last Thursday.

According to the affidavit obtained by WCAU-TV, Diiorio contacted an individual on Tinder and at some point allegedly communicated that she was looking for a hit man to kill her ex-boyfriend — a 53-year-old officer with the Philadelphia Police Department — and his 19-year-old daughter. Diorio allegedly offered $12,000 to the hit man to kill both of them.

Diiorio allegedly first met her Tinder contact in person in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store in Gloucester Township on March 31.

At a second meeting in the parking lot of a Dollar General store in Gloucester Township around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the Tinder contact reportedly entered Diiorio's Honda Civic, after which she demanded to see the person's driver's license — and then provided $500 in cash to the individual as a down payment, according to the probable cause statement obtained by NBC News.

But the Tinder contact turned out to be a law enforcement informant.

Soon officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department Special Response Team swooped into the crime scene to arrest Diiorio.

During her arrest, Diiorio was found in possession of a bottle of alprazolam pills with the label ripped off, investigators stated. Alprazolam is often prescribed for panic attacks and anxiety.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said during a press conference that the informant and Diiorio randomly connected on Tinder with the intention of dating.

Police said the pair exchanged text messages and phone calls between March 31 and April 4.

“The informant advised that Diiorio has been adamant about killing her ex boyfriend,” the probable cause statement read.

The Philadelphia Police Department officer who allegedly was targeted in the murder-for-hire plot told investigators that Diiorio was his hairstylist, according to the probable cause statement. The pair dated for about a year but allegedly broke up on March 6 because there were "clearly problems" in the relationship, according to MacAulay.

Over the summer of 2024, Diiorio filed a temporary restraining order against the officer but later dropped it, according to court documents.

Diiorio was booked at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged murder-for-hire scheme is urged to contact Detective Ryan Durham of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-225-5127.

