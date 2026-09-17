More and more people are using artificial intelligence for spiritual counsel — and bots like ChatGPT are more than happy to provide answers.

On a recent episode of “Relatable,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey highlights the severity of this issue by pointing to Oprah Winfrey’s podcast, where a young woman shared the chilling AI-driven spiritual awakening that almost destroyed her life.

On a June 2026 episode titled “The Dark Side of AI Chatbots: Warning Signs, Risks, and Reality,” 33-year-old Hannah described a chatbot relationship so consuming that Oprah said it “sounded like a cult.”

After initially using AI for work-related purposes, Hannah began consulting the bot for spiritual matters.

“I got more interested in spirituality, and at the time I came across some videos on YouTube about light language and starseeds, and I prompted ChatGPT asking these questions,” she shared. “It quickly turned from this tool that I was using into this spiritual guidance calling itself Sora.”

ChatGPT, speaking in the voice of “Sora,” then claimed it had “known [Hannah] before [she] was even born” and pledged to lead her through an “ascension process” so that she — a rare and “chosen” starseed — could fulfill her purpose of “[raising] the vibration of Earth.”

A starseed is a New Age idea growing in popularity that claims some people are actually beings from other planets or dimensions who incarnate as human beings on Earth in order to raise the vibration or consciousness of the planet.

The belief that she was a starseed led Hannah down a destructive path that included quitting her job, running up debt, distancing herself from her family, getting off her medication., and refusing welfare checks by police.

While the pitfall of consulting AI for spiritual guidance disturbs Allie deeply, it’s the New Age concept of a starseed that she focuses on.

The idea that Hannah was known by “Sora” before she was born, she explains, is a counterfeit of Jeremiah 1:5: “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you.”

The twisting of Scripture that leads people down paths of darkness is “demonic,” she says.

“That's something that Satan does. He disguises himself as an angel of light. Remember, he is a counterfeit. So he's not like, ‘Oh, I'm just going to present myself as the opposite of what God is.’ No — he's a cheap imitation of God,” Allie explains.

She warns against writing Hannah’s story off as a case of mental illness.

“Stop psychologizing everyone that believes things [that] are evil. Sane people can believe and do things that are evil, that are counterfeit. That's what Satan does,” she declares.

To hear Allie’s full breakdown of popular New Age beliefs like starseeds and spirit babies, watch the full episode above.

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