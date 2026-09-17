Glenn Beck: This is what happens when ‘giant weenies’ turn their concerts into political rallies

What started as one father’s decision to walk out of a concert has exploded into something much bigger .

It all began when the man took his daughters and wife to MetLife Stadium for an Ed Sheeran concert, where Macklemore was set to open. And when he did, he tried to turn it into a political rally.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck has been following the story and calls Macklemore a “giant weenie.”

“He takes the stage and he’s facing all of the people who spent their money and took the night off to come hear music and enjoy their night, and he bombards them with this rant demanding we ‘free Palestine,’ and he fills the stadium with screens and images of the war and sang a literal propaganda song,” he explains.

“Now, he would have normally gotten away with that if it weren’t for a regular dad who is at the concert and then posted this." Glenn reads: "'I brought my wife and daughters to MetLife Friday because they were huge fans of yours,’” Glenn reads, noting that he’s referring to Sheeran, not Macklemore.

“'We arrived early,'” the father continued. “'Spent $180 on sweatshirts. Watch the first two opening acts. We were having a great time. Then Macklemore decides to turn your concert into his political rally. Then he started chanting "Free Palestine" and pushing his clearly uneducated version of the Israel-Gaza conflict.'”

“'My daughters looked at me completely confused. I had brought them to your concert, not to have an opening act lecture me about Middle Eastern politics,'” he added.

That’s when the dad decided to research Macklemore’s history.

“'What I found included his repeated use of anti-Semitic tropes; made the whole thing even worse. So I took my family. We walked alongside hundreds of your other fans. And as we were walking in, even the MetLife security guards were rolling their eyes at what was happening on stage. We waited until Macklemore was finished before returning to our seats,'” he said.

However, while the dad hoped that Macklemore’s performance had caught Sheeran off guard, Sheeran allowed him to repeat it the next night.

“'Friday night might have been Macklemore’s decision. Saturday was yours. You have a lot of Jewish fans who love your music, buy your albums and your merchandise, and bring their kids to your concerts,'” he continued. “'Tonight, you lost four of them. And I suspect plenty more.'”

Glenn is grateful for the father’s courage, saying, “That’s all it took.”

“One dad saying, ‘You know what? I’m sick of this. I’m done with this.’ Just that one guy giving you permission and others permission to say, ‘Yeah, me too.’”

Following the father’s post, multiple owners of stadiums where Sheeran and Macklemore were set to perform said “you’re not using our venue for that.”

“Then the singer Pink, who agrees with me on probably almost nothing, came out to support the owners. And now Macklemore is off the tour,” Glenn says.

“This may be the first time the Free Palestine crowd has gotten their much-needed reality check,” he adds.

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