Video: CNN host shocked by poll showing how Michigan voters really feel about Muslims

Michigan voters are making it clear that there are certain sets of beliefs that don't mesh with their own.

This much was revealed in a recent CNN segment, where a panel was discussing the red-hot Senate race in Michigan between Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

'It's just gross.'

When it came time to bring up a poll of Michigan voters' sentiments, the results were so shocking to host Dana Bash that she could barely string a sentence together.

A new Washington Post-Schar School poll conducted September 10-14 asked 803 likely Michigan voters who they would not consider voting for as a presidential candidate.

A whopping 45% of voters said they would not consider voting a Muslim for president.

This left Bash mostly speechless: "45%?!" was all she could verbalize to her panel.

After one panel member compared not wanting to vote for a Muslim to not wanting to vote for a black person, Bash replied, "First of all, it's just gross," regarding the poll.

The host was then mostly at a loss for words while seemingly looking to avoid saying anything that could be perceived as bigoted. However, another panelist pointed out that the 45% number reflected only those who were willing to be honest with a pollster. Therefore, he theorized, the number could be higher.

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The only group that Michigan voters were less likely to consider for president were atheists, whom 46% said they would not vote for. Jewish candidates were not worthy of a vote for 20% of respondents, while Christians were ruled out by just 7% of those who took the poll.

When digging into the poll numbers, though, the stats do seem to be a bit more partisan than they initially appear.

With 78% of Republican voters saying they would not support a Muslim for president, they are certainly swaying the average versus just 22% of Democrat voters who said the same.

However, more than one in five Democrats saying as much is nothing to sneeze at.

Inversely, just 74% of Democrat voters said they would support a Muslim for president.

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Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Citing the same poll, El-Sayed is sitting at 48% support for the Senate seat, while Rogers is at 45% with the margin of error set at +/- 3.9%.

At the same time, 53% of respondents said they preferred Democrats to control the U.S. Senate, while 45% said Republicans.

This certainly points to the idea that while those polled are nearly split on their support of Democrats and Republicans, they are far more aligned in the fact that they are more willing to vote for Christians or Jews than for atheists and Muslims.

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