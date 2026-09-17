Islamic Society of North America illegally supported Muslim candidate's campaign, congressman says

Republican Rep. Keith Self of Texas called for the Treasury to investigate the Islamic Society of North America for allegedly illegal campaign donations.

Self said that the nonprofit violated financial rules by supporting Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat candidate for one of the two U.S. Senate seats from Michigan.

'Taxpayers should not be forced to subsidize a nonprofit acting like a campaign committee for the Red-Green Alliance.'

Self cited a report in the Middle East Forum that said the campaign had set up a booth at the Huntington Place hall during an Islamic Society of North America convention.

"The booth displayed large 'Abdul for U.S. Senate' and 'Muslims for Abdul' campaign banners, urging attendees to elect Mr. El-Sayed. Campaign personnel reportedly distributed campaign literature, solicited donations, and promoted a $50 contribution in exchange for campaign [T-shirts]," the letter read.

"Attendees were also provided with QR codes directing them to donate or volunteer for the campaign, as well as given invitations to a campaign fundraiser," he added. "Campaign personnel were also reportedly active participants throughout the convention. They were observed waving campaign posters, distributing campaign flyers, and placing campaign materials on seats. A campaign volunteer reportedly distributed literature to attendees as they exited the hall following Mr. El-Sayed's speech."

Self wrote that the candidate would be allowed to attend the event but that 501(c)3 rules strictly forbid that group from endorsing the candidate or allowing fundraising for the campaign to occur.

He also pointed out that the group was an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation case, involving the provision of funding for the Hamas terror group.

Self called on Scott Bessent, the secretary of the Treasury, to investigate the group and review its tax-exempt status.

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"Taxpayers should not be forced to subsidize a nonprofit acting like a campaign committee for the Red-Green Alliance," Self wrote.

"These circumstances warrant a thorough examination of whether ISNA participated or intervened in a political campaign," he concluded.

Blaze News requests for comment from both the Islamic Society of North America and the El-Sayed campaign were not returned in time for publication.