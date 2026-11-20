The GOP lost ground across the board in the midterms, but one of the most dramatic swings came from young men. In 2024, Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris among men ages 18 to 29 by 14 points. In 2026, 59% of young male voters backed Democratic House candidates.

Many conservatives adopted the bizarre strategy of mocking young men, especially white young men, before the election, with predictable results. If the Republican Party is to have a future, it must abandon the toxic behavior that so many of its pundits and candidates seem to revel in.

Young white men are the safest demographic to hate, blame, and discriminate against. Society has no taboo about mocking them the way it does for women and minorities.

After Trump’s stunning 2024 victory, Democrats were devastated. Some conservatives wondered whether Democrats could win nationwide again, while progressive pundits searched for an explanation.

Many leftists concluded that Trump’s surge among young men was critical. Democratic strategists backed a proposed $20 million project to study the language, culture, online habits, and grievances of young men across America.

How Democrats alienated young men is no mystery. The left’s entire ideology is centered on hating and demonizing men. Toxic masculinity and the evils of patriarchy are central tenets of the progressive religion, along with a strong hatred for “whiteness.”

When your entire worldview centers on hating white young men and blaming them for everything bad in your society, it’s naturally going to be difficult to win their support. The party ultimately concluded that while young men were a valuable demographic to win over, they were evil and Democrats really could not change any of their messaging to attract those votes.

The good news for Democrats is that the GOP solved that problem for them. Failing to address affordability and launching a deeply unpopular war managed to damage enthusiasm among young men for Republicans so severely that the voting bloc ended up supporting a party that hates them explicitly. But the problem is far deeper than bad foreign policy or tone-deaf economic messaging.

GOP pundits and candidates adopted a spiteful stance toward young white men while dismissing their concerns. The hatred of young men from Republicans takes a different angle than the hatred from Democrats, but in the end both parties seem to loathe the same demographic for different reasons.

Progressives hate white young men on an ontological level. The very existence of whiteness and masculinity is evil to a Democrat. Young white men may do things that progressives hate, but ultimately, it is the simple fact that they are alive that truly bothers leftists.

This demographic is responsible for every issue America faces, and the only way to resolve those issues is to replace young white men as quickly as possible. The remaining men should be kept weak, servile, and out of power just in case they also manifest these undesirable traits.

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For Republicans, the hatred of young white men appears to be built on resentment. Conservatives, especially of the older generations, see themselves as self-made success stories. They tend to ignore that baby boomers grew up in the post-war heyday as America became the dominant global economic force.

They ignore the fact that they bought their homes for pennies on the dollar, attended college when it cost less than a used car, and got hired in major companies before they explicitly discriminated against white men. Republicans see even the most reasonable request for reform to the system as entitled whining from young guys who just cannot be bothered to put in the work.

This attitude manifested itself repeatedly in the messaging before the midterms. After Andrew Kolvet of TPUSA made an off-hand comment about the price of burritos, conservative pundits launched into an absurd campaign to mock young people for caring about affordability. The issue was never simply about the cost of fast food.

The prices of housing, healthcare, education, and energy have exploded and the fact that food — once a cheap staple — suddenly became a luxury item only highlighted the larger problem.

Instead of addressing these valid concerns, conservative pundits mocked young people for using DoorDash or even eating out at all. Surprisingly, the message of “eat rice and beans for the rest of your life while I go on my 20th cruise” did not play well during the election.

The GOP despised young white men so much they even took the time to enshrine it in advertising. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders ran an ad featuring “Brad,” a doughy white guy who plays video games and eats junk food all day while drawing welfare. Sanders knew young white men were a safe group to mock.

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The governor was not in a particularly tight race. Even amidst a blue tsunami, Sanders won Arkansas by 15 points. She ran the ad out of pure spite. Ashley Hinson, the Republican Senate candidate in Iowa, said that 29-year-old men living at home were mooching off the federal government. She lost her election.

Young white men are the safest demographic to hate, blame, and discriminate against. Society has no taboo about mocking them the way it does for women and minorities. While the letter of civil rights law technically protects them, the chances of institutions suffering a serious penalty for discrimination against young white men is very low.

Despite spending the last decade documenting the impact of DEI on the education and employment prospects of young white men, conservatives still know that they can only safely blame one group for their ills. Young white men.

Whether it is social taboo, generational scorn, or a combination of both driving this behavior from Republicans, it must stop. Young white men have valid concerns about discrimination, affordability, and employment that deserve to be addressed respectfully.

These men are not just important as a voting bloc, they are important because they are future fathers, entrepreneurs, warriors, and leaders of this country. Young white men are not going anywhere, and neither are their concerns. The GOP can continue to despise them like Democrats do or learn to earn their valuable support by discarding the ridiculous condescension that has been adopted.