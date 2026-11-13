The Second Amendment has become a security blanket

During a speech three days after the Democrats’ 2026 midterm victory, Michigan’s U.S. Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed told an Arab-American gathering in Virginia, “I’m honored to be the next United States senator from the great state of Michigan, which of course I know we’re here in D.C., which of course is the capital of the United States of America, but Michigan is the capital of Arab America.”

El-Sayed is far from the first to boast about the rising concentration of Arab and Muslim populations in states like Michigan, Minnesota, and Texas. Americans have routinely criticized Europeans for their lack of action as their homelands are transformed by Muslim immigration. They have often stated that a similar phenomenon could never happen here because Americans are well armed thanks to the Second Amendment.

Despite the bluster around owning firearms, the Second Amendment seems to have done little to halt America’s own demographic transformation.

Despite these confident declarations, Americans are watching passively as Muslim politicians win elections. Conservatives are using the Second Amendment as a security blanket to comfort themselves as they slowly lose control of their own country.

People often talk about their “red-pill moment” when they recognized that politics was not what it seemed. For me, that moment was the migrant crisis that swept Europe in 2015. The fallout from Middle Eastern conflicts destabilized several countries, and refugees sought new homes in Europe. At first, many Western countries welcomed the arrivals, but the migrants were not simply women and children fleeing war. Nearly three-quarters of asylum-seekers were male, and 42% were men ages 18 to 34. Many did not stop at the first safe country they entered but continued traveling until they reached the European countries where they preferred to settle.

In addition to the economic burden, Europeans discovered that their new immigrant populations were not always ideal guests. Many had no desire to integrate, while Islamist activists pushed for separate justice systems under Sharia law. Britain’s grooming-gang scandals exposed the rape and abuse of girls and repeated failures by police and other authorities to protect them. The general population of countries like Germany and the United Kingdom had initially been welcoming, but many were souring on immigration they increasingly understood to be an invasion.

Voters may have come to the realization that mass immigration did not benefit their countries, but politicians refused to listen. Leaders shamed their populations as xenophobic and Islamophobic bigots. In the grooming-gang scandals in particular, officials avoided confronting crimes and uncomfortable facts about perpetrators. They punished Englishmen who dared to defend their daughters.

Voters in country after country attempted to elect politicians who would reject mass immigration but were routinely betrayed by the candidates they supported. It seemed increasingly clear that there were no political solutions to the invasion.

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As English girls were abused, American conservatives responded, “That’s what you get for giving up your guns. That will never happen here because we have the Second Amendment.” Even when Europeans attempted to stand up against mass immigration and their own governments, they remained disarmed and unorganized. It seemed like exactly the kind of hopeless situation the Bill of Rights was written to avoid.

Despite the bluster around owning firearms, the Second Amendment seems to have done little to halt America’s own demographic transformation. After 9/11, George W. Bush was joined by the establishment GOP in warning Americans not to blame Islam for the attacks. Even after terrorists murdered thousands in the name of Islam, Republican leaders treated proposals to restrict Muslim immigration as taboo.

During his first term, Donald Trump restricted entry from several majority-Muslim countries. Critics dubbed the policy a “Muslim ban.” The measure had overwhelming support from his base but was hated by establishment Republicans and the media. It was altered after several court injunctions, and a revised version was upheld by the Supreme Court. Joe Biden revoked the policy in 2021. Trump reinstated country-based travel restrictions in 2025, expanding it to include Chad and the Republic of the Congo.

Republicans spent much of the 2026 midterms warning about Muslim immigration. Yet no major GOP candidate made banning Muslim immigration a central campaign issue. No one ran on expanding the travel ban to more Muslim countries, increasing deportations, or attempting to restrict naturalization.

When it came to growing Muslim political power in major cities or mosque construction in Texas, the GOP had little to say. New York City, which suffered the largest terrorist attack in American history in the name of Islam, now has a foreign-born Muslim mayor. The Second Amendment did nothing.

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The right to bear arms is core to the American identity, and I fully support it. I would always prefer to have the option to defend myself, no matter the situation.

But the Second Amendment has become an excuse for political impotence among conservatives. The idea that one can always fall back on armed defense has become an excuse to avoid meaningful political action. Once Muslims vote their way into power, they will not let you vote them out, but conservatives can always tell themselves they have the right to bear arms as a last resort.

The cowardice of conservatives during the COVID lockdown regime should tell you that the guys with guns do nothing when tested. They close their churches, put on masks, and sit at home like loyal subjects. Or Europeans.

Many will say that rejecting immigrants based on their religion violates the First Amendment, and I could not care less. No one has an inherent right to become an American, and Americans have every right to reject immigration they believe threatens their way of life.

If the United States does not take action to defend itself against Muslim immigration now, then the Second Amendment will not protect us from our failures. Gun owners will sit at home as city after city, state after state, is conquered through demographics and the ballot box.