Videos capture creepy weirdo taking a swing at TPUSA members in Texas — and his immediate arrest

Another alleged attack on Turning Point USA was captured on video, this time at the University of Texas at Tyler.

Ciro Stephen Tomlian, 19, is accused of assaulting three people at the TPUSA tent at the university on Tuesday.

'Everyone has the right to free speech, and violence will not be tolerated at this university.'

Video from the incident shows Tomlian bizarrely march up to the tent dressed in a cape and holding what appears to be a staff or a cane.

He rips an American flag from the tent before he's confronted by TPUSA members, whom he calls "fascist pieces of s**t," according to video.

He curses at them, raises the middle finger, and yells, "Back the f*** up!" before swinging the cane at them, the video appears to show.

An officer can be seen rushing in to handcuff the man.

"I apologize, Officer," Tomlian mutters.

Two videos of the altercation were posted to social media.

UT Tyler President Dr. Julie Philley released a statement saying an individual had assaulted three people at the main campus.

"Everyone has the right to free speech, and violence will not be tolerated at this university," she wrote, according to Chron.

Beverley Golden, the UT Tyler associate vice president for strategic communications and media relations, said Tomlian used to be a student at the university and now has a criminal trespass warning there.

Records at the Smith County Jail said Tomlian was booked on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of assault causing bodily injury.

TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet provided a statement to Blaze News about the incident.

"We’re so proud of how our students comported themselves. They stayed calm in the face of someone acting extremely erratically, and when this individual finally attacked, they quickly moved to subdue him until police could arrive," Kolvet said.

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"While we couldn’t be more proud of their actions, it’s disgusting that they have to experience this at all," he added. "We’re genuinely grateful to campus PD, who moved in quickly, and to President Dr. Julie Philley, who has been supportive and has a zero-tolerance policy for violence on campus, especially politically motivated violence."

TPUSA field representative Janae Jenson recalled the incident in an interview with "Fox & Friends" on Thursday.

"Our students face threats of violence and mean words all the time on the daily. So, I mean, something like this is bound to happen eventually on campuses," she said.

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