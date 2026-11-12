'This is a real job': Prediction market has a $120K gig for one gamer as 'GTA VI' launch closes in

One company is preparing for the much-anticipated release of "Grand Theft Auto VI" in an unexpected way — and one lucky gamer will be laughing all the way to the bank.

Kalshi, one of the largest prediction markets in the United States, has posted a new job opening directly related to the release of what could be the most anticipated video game of all time.

'We're looking for someone whose parents said video games would never pay the bills.'

On Wednesday, Kalshi announced it is searching for a "GTA VI researcher" to cover the real-time effects of the release of the game and to discover the best strategies in the game before anyone else.

The post, published Wednesday afternoon on LinkedIn, had an unusual job description to match the title.

"This is a real job," the post says. "We're looking for someone whose parents said video games would never pay the bills. They were wrong, and you can tell them we said so."

Indeed, the job post promises up to $120,000, paid out as a fixed project fee with an additional $15,000 upon completion of the project.

RELATED: Athletes are warning fans about the release of GTA VI — prepare for their performance to suffer

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The project sounds simple: "As Kalshi’s GTA VI Researcher, you’ll begin at midnight on November 19 and play until you beat the story. You’ll stream the entire journey, investigate Leonida’s economy, and study what happens to the real economy when everyone suddenly has a 'family emergency' on launch day."

The "GTA VI" researcher is required to be an "established gamer and streamer" with "18+ years of life IRL, 10+ years of sweaty gaming, 3+ years of streaming experience."

"GTA VI" is set to release next Thursday.

The streamer will have to "lock in for live launch" at midnight, stream the play-through until he beats the game, and "min-max everything" to "find what's broken, what's mid, and what's actually goated, and bring receipts." He will also deliver an assessment of the in-game economy through an "official State of the Leonida Economy address" as well as weekly research reports on the Leonida economy.

Additionally, the researcher will focus on the real world consequences of the release of the game, with "real-world fallout analysis: who called in 'sick,' how DoorDash carried the entire nation through launch week, and how much productivity America lost."

While "Grand Theft Auto VI" is not set to be released for another week, it has already generated over $1 billion, according to one research firm. SensorTower reports that "GTA VI" has already generated $1.09 billion with 11.27 million presales.

Blaze News reached out to Kalshi for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!