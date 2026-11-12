Major esports team fires head coach for calling abortion murder

The esports world was on fire last week as the popular Germany-based team G2 Esports announced that they fired their head coach for making controversial comments online. What could possibly be so vile that they turned him loose?

He took a stance against abortion, labeling it murder. Now the internet is angry for what G2 has done. G2 Esports announced the termination of the head coach — veteran player Luka “Perkz” Perković — in a lengthy post on X.

'That is one view I will die by and never change.'

In a statement signed by the team’s CEO, Alban Dechelotte, the team wrote:

Last night, like many of you, we saw the statement shared by the Head Coach of one of our teams.



G2 is a diverse and international organization with different people from all around the world. While the world is complex and not everyone agrees on everything, some of the statements made last night do not align with G2's stance and values. We have fans with different cultures and personal opinions, and it is of the utmost importance to us as an organization that we respect and uphold this diversity when representing G2. We acknowledge that this statement hurt many of our fans, and we want to apologize for it.



As a result, we have decided to terminate our collaboration with the individual. We will now focus on rebuilding our staff and roster for the next season and ask for your patience, as we will not be able to communicate any changes until free agency officially opens.

Perković’s offending post is no longer available on his profile. In fact, he deleted his entire X account after the backlash from his ousting. However, thanks to users on Reddit, the post has been copied and pasted in full. You can read it here, though please note that it includes some foul language.

In his statement, Perković declared:

There are some things I stand for, very simple things in life, but the only thing that is unshakeable for me how its so widely accepted in public is abortion, I cannot comprehend how people do not understand that is a mu[r]der, as life is created at conception. That is one view I will die by and never change.

It’s rare for someone in a powerful position to remain steadfast in his pro-life beliefs, even as abortion initiatives take hold in the United States and around the world. Unfortunately for Perković, he sacrificed his head coaching career to uphold those sacred values.

Luka Perković is a veteran League of Legends player hailing from Croatia. Having played for several teams over the course of his career, including G2 Esports, he is highly decorated, with eight titles and championships to his name from 2014 to 2021. He retired from playing League of Legends professionally in 2025, but he didn’t walk away entirely. He rejoined G2 Esports as a coach in July 2026 before he was dismissed in November.

According to Perković’s post shared on Reddit, he is also a devout Catholic who firmly believes in the Holy Trinity. Only recently, though, did he cultivate a closer relationship with God in pursuit of His grace and peace. These likely serve as the foundation for his views on life and abortion today.

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Joosep Martinson - FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

The irony in Perković’s unceremonious removal is that G2 Esports claims that it values and upholds diversity. However, as angry commenters pointed out on X, that diversity stretches only as far as the approved narrative.

One user wrote: “’we are a diverse organization but if you have a differing opinion, we have to fire you.’”

Another shared a similar sentiment: “Sacked for giving his opinion based on his religion, nice.”

Even popular American YouTuber and streamer Asmongold chimed in: “Fires someone for being against abortion. Promotes gambling on their official website via gambling sponsors. Takes money from and competes in tournaments in Saudi Arabia. What kind of value system is this? You are a joke begging for money with no moral compass.”

Aside from coaching, Perković is a co-owner of Friendly Fire, a Croatia-based Internet cafe franchise where visitors come to hang out and play games. So far, the company has not released a statement regarding the incident with G2 Esports.

Blaze News reached out to the PR company associated with Perković for comment, but the company pointed us back to G2 Esports’ announcement on social media. We also reached out to Luka himself, but he did not respond. Finally, we contacted G2 Esports, but the team did not respond either.

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