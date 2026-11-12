Transgender athletes in girls’ sports? Abdul El-Sayed thinks we ‘manufacture’ the problem.

As Republicans continue licking their wounds after a chaotic midterm election that ended in absolute oblivion for the conservative cause, one viral moment has somehow tragically been forgotten and swept under the rug.

Leading up to last week’s election, Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.) gave a perplexing and downright bizarre response to an important question Ross Douthat posed on “60 Minutes.”

El-Sayed’s comments show that he either fails to understand the gravity of the situation — or is willfully ignoring it.

With progressives historically seeking to erode parental rights and push the government's whims, Douthat probed El-Sayed’s views on the matter.

“What about the rights of parents to control over their children's education? Because a lot of places where there's tension between Islam and Muslim voters and what I'm calling cultural liberalism are around issues like what is taught in school,” Douthat said. “What happens with transgender kids on sports teams and so on, right? Like these are places where rights are in conflict, right? … What do you think happens there?”

'Manufactured' concerns?

El-Sayed was given a moment to shine — to address the indoctrination, lack of fairness, and safety issues that terrify millions of Americans. And rather than offer a coherent statement, he said he believes “we manufacture these social issues.”

The gaslighting embedded in this statement is almost gasp-inducing. Young women across the U.S. have been forced to compete against biological men — and, in some cases, to change alongside them in locker rooms.

And rather than acknowledge these very real safety concerns, El-Sayed summed it up by saying people are simply inventing social issues to complain about or, at the least, intentionally divide the American people over.

Then he went on a bizarre tangent about cell phones and internet access.

“You have a phone in your pocket, right?” the senator-elect asked Douthat. “You can get access to everything and anything in the whole world, all the world's information in your pocket.”

He continued, “The notion somehow that you are going to prevent your child from being exposed to something that you may find disagreeable and that that is going to be because of school is so profoundly outdated, because of course you have all the information and they have all the information.”

From there, El-Sayed launched into a diatribe about the beauty of free-flowing information, adding that “the most important thing you can do is not try to protect a person from seeing a thing.”

His point was that parents should coach their kids through the world and explain a proper worldview when tough issues emerge, but the notion that these matters should be pushed and presented in schools — or that girls should be forced to compete against boys — crosses into total insanity. And yet none of that was addressed.

El-Sayed’s assessment is that people are conjuring up culture-war issues to distract Americans from the real problems that matter.

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Progressive privilege

This isn’t only disingenuous, but it's a flagrant decision to ignore the very real experiences young women face across America — girls and women who have openly shared their horror at having to change in a locker room next to a biological man.

And how about the females who have lost races or games due to biological boys and men who identify as female competing against them? Beyond any of that, what about the Christian and faith-driven parents who simply don’t want their children to be indoctrinated with secular and leftist ideology in the classrooms their taxpayer dollars fund?

The backlash to El-Sayed’s comments was swift, but was almost immediately snuffed out by the blue tsunami on Election Day. But his words must not be forgotten.

Too many people on the left have enjoyed a progressive privilege in Hollywood, media, and universities that has allowed them to indoctrinate young people and push their ideals on others without impunity.

When they’re called out, or legitimate issues are raised, they sidestep them, gaslight, and pretend these problems don’t exist or aren’t happening. El-Sayed’s comments show that he either fails to understand the gravity of the situation — or is willfully ignoring it.

Troubling stance

Either way, it’s a troubling stance to take for a man slated to enter the U.S. Senate. Too many of these politicians refuse to do the right thing to protect female spaces.

Americans made their voices clear on these issues in 2024, and while the 2026 midterms hinged more on the economy and the Iran war than social issues, El-Sayed and others like him would be smart to pay attention to parents.

These issues aren’t being presented as part of some political gambit. They’re very real concerns parents and children have, and the left’s refusal to adequately address these issues — and to, in many ways, continue empowering complete insanity — must be course-corrected.