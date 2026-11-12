Abdul El-Sayed’s ‘Habibi PAC’ is just the beginning, Sara Gonzales warns

Abdul El-Sayed spent his campaign trying to appear moderate. But now that he’s headed to the U.S. Senate, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says the Democrat is wasting little time advancing a broader political agenda.

“I’m honored to be the next United States senator from the great state of Michigan, which of course I know we’re here in D.C., which of course is the capital of the United States of America, but Michigan is the capital of Arab America,” El-Sayed announced to dwindling applause.

“Who could have possibly predicted that that would have been the case?” Gonzales says sarcastically. “I mean, it wasn’t like some of us were out here the entire time saying he’s just trying to appear moderate because they are trying to take over.”

Gonzales calls it “all part of the plan,” noting that El-Sayed has already begun “rolling out phase two” by launching the Habibi PAC.

“You might see that and assume he’s just trying to raise his own money,” she says. “No, it’s literally in the name, the Habibi PAC. It’s like how they speak about their friends. I believe it means ‘my beloved.’”

Gonzales explains that the PAC is meant to raise money “for his political allies.”

“The entire point of the Habibi PAC is going to be to empower more Muslims to seize power and take over politics,” she warns. “And I say that because I’ve literally listened to them say it for like the last 10 years just out in the open. They have not been shy about explaining their plot like they’re a Bond villain revealing it to, you know, a trapped 007.”

However, Gonzales believes El-Sayed might have even “grander ambitions,” as even Politico reported that the new senator has “re-registered three eyebrow-raising domains: elsayedforpresident.com, elsayedforpresident.org, and abdulforpresident.org.”

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take everyone to understand what they are doing,” Gonzales says. “They are very, very cunning. They are very methodical. They are all working in the background together to make America more Islamic, to bring Islam to America.”

“But you know what? There’s two years until 2028,” she continues. “And I have a sneaking suspicion that Abdul El-Sayed isn’t going to stop with this mask off. He’s not going to stop.”

“And then America will get a real good look at what life would be like if we brought in more of these people to take positions of power,” she adds.

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