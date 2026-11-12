'Our friend is killing us!' 3 dead amid violence after taking psychedelic mushrooms, police say

Three people who knew each other are dead after they — and a fourth acquaintance — took psychedelic mushrooms in Gilbert, Arizona. The fourth individual attacked the others, police said.

Gilbert Police on Nov. 3 released harrowing body camera video showing officers responding to the incident as well as audio from two related emergency phone calls.

'He just killed my boyfriend! Hurry up, please!'

Four individuals who knew each other ingested the mushrooms on Aug. 1 at a property off South Lindsay Road, according to a police investigation.

At about 10:50 p.m. a woman called police to report that she heard screaming in the background amid a call to her from a friend at the gathering.

The woman said she heard people saying, "Brett stop! Brett stop!" and her friend yelling at Siri to call 911.

A minute later a different — and distressed — woman called 911 to report the attack.

"Our friend is killing us! He just killed my boyfriend!" the woman said. "Hurry up, please!"

"Where is the person with the knife? Where is he at?" the dispatcher asked later in the call.

"He’s here on property. He’s still here," the caller said.

Police reported seeing broken windows and a broken sliding glass door as well as hearing a woman yelling when officers arrived at the property.

Officers encountered a male near the sliding glass door who swiped at one officer's rifle before retreating into the property and ignoring an officer's commands to get on the ground.

The officer followed the male into a bedroom where the male lunged at the officer while trying to strike him with a long metal object.

The officer fired twice, striking the male.

The male later was identified as 28-year-old Brett Eschliman; he was declared dead at the scene at 11:24 p.m., police said.

Police said Eschliman stabbed another male and shot him several times after they all ingested mushrooms; the male victim was pronounced dead.

Eschliman also attacked a woman who sustained more than a dozen stab wounds and multiple gunshot wounds.

The first female victim was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Eschliman also attacked a second female, who survived after being stabbed several times and also was struck with the firearm.

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Police photos showed that the long metal object was an aluminum mop handle. Police also recovered a handgun and two knives.

"A swipe of blood was located on the muzzle end of the officer's rifle," according to Sgt. Jordan Truckenbrod of Gilbert Police.

The police shooting also is being investigated.

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