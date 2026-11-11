'An incredibly dangerous moment’: Auron MacIntyre warns Chappelle’s Kirk joke gives the left license to celebrate

Comedian Dave Chappelle has joined the growing chorus of public figures now openly expressing their relief over Charlie Kirk’s assassination — and BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre finds this incredibly alarming.

“A lot of conservatives think that they like Dave Chappelle. Don’t get me wrong; some of his stuff has been funny. I certainly enjoyed some of the skits from the 'Chappelle Show,'” he begins.

“But ultimately, Dave Chappelle has always had an anti-white bias. Even when he was running around talking about things like transgenderism and how dangerous it was, conservatives were clapping, defending him, saying that he was a champion for common sense,” he continues.

“And he ultimately wrapped up that whole controversy by saying he’s not really worried about transgender people, he’s worried about white people,” he adds, before playing a clip of Chappelle speaking about the assassination during a recent comedy show.

“It’s scary being a public speaker, and I mean, look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered — and I shouldn’t say this publicly — but I feel better,” Chappelle said.

“I know I shouldn’t say that. But it’s just a feeling,” he added.

“He tells a dark joke here that I don’t think is a joke at all,” MacIntyre comments. “I don’t think there’s any joke in what was just said. But let’s for a moment just approach this with, OK, it’s an audience at a comedy show.”

“The real concern is that when he mentions Charlie Kirk’s assassination … members of the crowd whoop and holler in celebration,” he explains.

MacIntyre says that not only are people “actively celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk,” but a famous, well-respected comedian like Dave Chappelle “is validating that” and “celebrating that along with them.”

“I think that this is an incredibly dangerous moment for the United States,” MacIntyre says.

He blames the lack of a serious response to the assassination.

“I don’t think enough was done after the death of Charlie Kirk. I don’t think that the threat of leftist violence was taken seriously. I think for about a year, we’ve had the celebrities at least pretend like they were going to keep their hands off,” MacIntyre explains.

“But the rank and file of the Democrats have continued to do things like hold Kirkiversary and dress up as dead Charlie Kirk costumes for Halloween,” he continues.

“And I think we’re now seeing the celebrities come back around and feel that they have the carte blanche to just celebrate this openly with no real repercussions,” he adds.

Because Kirk was by no means considered a “radical” on the right, MacIntyre says the reaction to his death has shown even moderate conservatives that if they were killed in a political act of violence, it would be celebrated.

“The average person looked at their neighbor and said, ‘Oh, if they would celebrate the death of Charlie Kirk, they would probably celebrate my death,’” MacIntyre says.

“And you realize then you’re in a very dangerous position,” he adds.

To hear more from MacIntyre and VDARE founder Peter Brimelow on Chappelle, the midterms, and Trump’s amnesty talk, watch the full episode above.

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